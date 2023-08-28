Eva Longoria's Neon Yellow Gown Is the Brightest, Boldest Dress You'll See Today

Get your sunglasses out.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 @ 04:48PM
Eva Longoria attends the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree
Photo:

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Eva Longoria's latest fashion serve is an ace. Over the weekend, the superstar actress and director attended the This is About Humanity 5th Anniversary Soirée in Los Angeles in a bright, retina-searing Maticevski dress that looked nearly identical to a neon tennis ball, or, for anyone already stocking up on back-to-school supplies, everyone's go-to yellow highlighter. 

Longoria, who was in attendance alongside names like Lauren Sánchez, Kris Jenner, and Kim Kardashian (who wore skin-tight Alaïa and debuted microbangs), let the dress shine (literally) by keeping accessories to a minimum. A simple diamond tennis necklace graced her collarbones and let the ankle-skimming dress's asymmetrical neckline have its moment. Down south, the flared hem was also asymmetrical and offered up a peek at the white lining under the super-bold dress. Longoria finished the look with silver pointy-toe heels with an ankle strap and sun-kissed bronzy makeup. Her hair was up in a sleek twist.

Eva Longoria TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Longoria shared an image on her Instagram account of the look, captioning it simply with three yellow (appropriate!) heart emoji.

According to Hello!, TIAH brings together "allies and advocates dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the U.S.-Mexico border." This year's ceremony offered special recognition for Sánchez, who was honored for her donations and contribution to the cause.

Longoria is no stranger to philanthropy, with her namesake foundation, which sets out to "help Latinas build better futures for themselves and their families through education and entrepreneurship."

Related Articles
Tom Holland and Zendaya
Zendaya and Tom Holland Wore Matching Jerseys at a Charity Basketball Game
Hailey Bieber All Red Outfit New York City August 28, 2023
Hailey Bieber's Red-Hot Monochromatic Look Featured an Off-the-Shoulder Dress and Matching Stilettos
Irina Shayk Topless Rocky Summer
Don’t Look Now, But a Topless Irina Shayk Is Hiking in Nike Trainers
Gigi Hadid Fashion Awards 2023
Shoutout to Gigi Hadid for Giving Her Stamp of Approval on Leather Loafers for a Girls’ Night Out
Emily Ratajkowski Styled Her Cropped Pirate Blouse With a Silk Skirt and a Retro Baby Phat Chain Belt
Emily Ratajkowski Danced Around Her Relatable Messy Bedroom in a Gray Sports Bra and Low-Rise Boxer Shorts
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Latest Itty-Bitty Bikini Glows in the Dark
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Take on Fall Knits Includes a Tiny Crochet Bikini
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore a Tiny Crop Top With an Even Tinier Pair of Micro Shorts
Martha Stewart Just Wore the Ageless Fall Staple You Can Get for $TK
Martha Stewart Just Convinced Me to Add This Ageless Staple to My Fall Wardrobe
Heidi Klum All Black Fit
Heidi Klum Just Elevated Her All-Black Outfit With a Very Good Belt
Kendall Jenner 818 Yacht
Kendall Jenner's Coastal Cowgirl 'Fit Included an Itty-Bitty Bikini and a Straw Hat
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Brought Back the Exposed Bra Trend in Her "Single Soon" Music Video
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Channeled Old Hollywood For Her Latest Las Vegas Era
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Paired Her Plunging Swimsuit With Towering Patent Leather Platform Heels
Jennifer Lopez Blonde Highlights
Jennifer Lopez Just Made Car Selfies Cool Again While Debuting New Blonde Highlights
Chrissy Teigen John Legend
Chrissy Teigen Wore a Sheer Lacy Top for a Date Night at a Drake Concert