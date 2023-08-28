Eva Longoria's Neon Yellow Gown Is the Brightest, Boldest Dress You'll See Today

Eva Longoria's latest fashion serve is an ace. Over the weekend, the superstar actress and director attended the This is About Humanity 5th Anniversary Soirée in Los Angeles in a bright, retina-searing Maticevski dress that looked nearly identical to a neon tennis ball, or, for anyone already stocking up on back-to-school supplies, everyone's go-to yellow highlighter.

Longoria, who was in attendance alongside names like Lauren Sánchez, Kris Jenner, and Kim Kardashian (who wore skin-tight Alaïa and debuted microbangs), let the dress shine (literally) by keeping accessories to a minimum. A simple diamond tennis necklace graced her collarbones and let the ankle-skimming dress's asymmetrical neckline have its moment. Down south, the flared hem was also asymmetrical and offered up a peek at the white lining under the super-bold dress. Longoria finished the look with silver pointy-toe heels with an ankle strap and sun-kissed bronzy makeup. Her hair was up in a sleek twist.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Longoria shared an image on her Instagram account of the look, captioning it simply with three yellow (appropriate!) heart emoji.

According to Hello!, TIAH brings together "allies and advocates dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the U.S.-Mexico border." This year's ceremony offered special recognition for Sánchez, who was honored for her donations and contribution to the cause.



Longoria is no stranger to philanthropy, with her namesake foundation, which sets out to "help Latinas build better futures for themselves and their families through education and entrepreneurship."

