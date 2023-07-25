Eva Longoria Had a Midriff-Baring Moment in a Keyhole Cut-Out LBD

Eva Longoria is known for elevating fashion classics — whether adding crisscross cutouts or bedazzling a naked gown — but most recently, she opted to give a sexy spin to the little black dress.



On Monday, the actress debuted the slinky look in question when hitting the pink carpet for the 2023 Global Gift Gala event in Spain. Proving that an LBD works for almost any occasion, Longoria slipped into a figure-hugging black dress that featured an ab-baring keyhole cutout complemented by her dress's plunging neckline (which was accentuated by a chunky gold charm). From behind, the LBD featured a daring scoop that ended just above her tailbone and a back slit that revealed a pair of black strappy heels. Eva accessorized with a dainty silver hand chain on one wrist and matching drop earrings.

Daniel Perez/Getty Images

As for her glam, the actress styled her brunette hair with beachy waves and a side part tucked behind her ear. She teamed her glowing skin with shimmery eyeshadow, feathered lashes, milky nails, and a glossy lip.

Eva Longoria. Splash News

A day earlier, Longoria was a vision in white when wearing a plunging gown with cutouts below the bust and down the sides. The ribbed dress featured a single strap across the back and a plunging scoop that fell just above her tailbone. A pair of towering transparent heels, a stack of silver bangles, and matching hoop earrings rounded out her look. Beauty-wise, she opted for a sleek and straight hairstyle with a middle part, smoky eye makeup, and a peach-colored lip.

