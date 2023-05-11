Eva Longoria Just Wore an Airy 3-Piece Set That Ushered in the Return of This Classic Summer Fabric

I found 10 similar styles to keep you cool all season.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Eva Longoria Ushered In the Return of Linen â and I Found TK Pieces to Keep You Cool and Comfortable All Season Long
Photo:

Instagram @evalongoria

If you’ve stepped outside these last few days, then you know how warm the weather has been; the sun is fully out, beating down on our chests and shoulders. Beyond running to the store and grabbing a tube of sunscreen (which you absolutely need to do ASAP), there’s another thing you need to invest in sooner rather than later: linen. 

No, I’m not saying you should go buy a roll of the textile, but rather look to Eva Longoria and take some pointers from her three-piece set. The fashion trio is delicate and airy, complete with pants, a totally unbuttoned top, and lightweight jacket. Even better, it’s made of summer’s favorite fabric, linen, as it keeps you cool and comfortable.

Longoria isn’t the first one to bring linen to the forefront, as new collections have been featuring the material left and right. It's an editor-loved fabric, and Meghan Markle is even a fan of the style, so I knew it was time for some seasonal dressing of my own. After all, the fabric is extremely refreshing on hot, humid days, making it a desirable choice for many.  This is because of the natural material’s weave, allowing air to flow between the fibers of each stitch — and I scoured the internet high and low to find the 10 best linen pieces to achieve the quintessential summer outfit. 

Shop Editor-Approved Linen Pieces

The first pick I need to call out is this Anrabess two-piece set. Not only is it highly rated on Amazon, but the flared pants and boxy shirt is trendy and chic. Shoppers even call it “breathable,” saying it’s “perfect in every way.” I’d have to agree, and you can score it in 26 various colors while dressing it both up and down.

Anrabes

Amazon

Shop now: $45; amazon.com

This Irish linen shirt from J.Crew is versatile and practical. First off, it’s a button-up, which is great for wearing to the office and going out to drinks alike. Even better, the material is guaranteed to dry quicker than other heavier fabrics, so say goodbye to sweaty underarms and sticky backs. 

Slim-fit Baird McNutt Irish linen shirt

J.Crew

Shop now: $80 (Originally $98); jcrew.com 

If you invest in a linen blouse, you might as well call on a pair of fresh-feeling pants as well. These Wit and Wisdom high-waist trousers should do the trick, as they’re roomy and comfortable. I have a similar pair, and I wear everything from simple tanks to leather jackets with mine, making me reach for them again and again.

High Waist Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants

Nordstrom

Shop now: $78; nordstrom.com

But I get it; pants aren’t for everyone. If that’s you, or you’re simply looking for further options, then consider this loose-fitting Karen Krane dress. It’s restore-ready, full bold color blocking and featuring a chic shirtdress cut. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can even layer it over a swimsuit for the ultimate seasonal cover-up.

Colorblock Linen Shirtdress

Nordstrom

Shop now: $174 (Originally $218); nordstrom.com

But these are tons of further linen picks just waiting to be scooped up, like this tiered Kate Spade dress and this long-sleeve set that looks a lot like Longoria’s. Scroll to the top of the page to shop the complete editor-approved list and enjoy feathery light fashion all season long.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

The Brand Behind the Comfy Flats Meghan Markle Always Used to Wear Launched Its First Sandal
Meghan Markle's Go-To Comfy Shoe Brand Just Launched Its First Sandal, and It's Already Selling Out
Olay gel moisturizer shoppers in 60s
Shoppers in Their 60s “Often Get Compliments” on Their Skin Thanks to This $25 Plumping Serum
Filorga 30% off sale
This Popular, French Anti-Aging Brand Is Loved by Moms in Their 60s and 70s, and It's 30% Off Right Now
Related Articles
LOTD 5/11: Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki Wore Summer’s Quintessential Pants Trend
The Brand Behind the Comfy Flats Meghan Markle Always Used to Wear Launched Its First Sandal
Meghan Markle's Go-To Comfy Shoe Brand Just Launched Its First Sandal, and It's Already Selling Out
Out of 10,000+ Swimsuit Cover-Ups On Amazon, Iâm Adding These Under-$30 Styles to My Cart
I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are My 5 Favorite Under-$30 Swimsuit Cover-Ups Out of 10,000+ Amazon Options
Flattering Amazon dress
Shoppers Are Wearing This Versatile Summer Dress to Everything From Weddings to Baby Showers — and It’s $32
Jennifer Garner Sheer Dress Allure Cover
Jennifer Garner’s Internet-Breaking Cover Features This Sexy Yet Practical Dress Trend
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts Wore the Low-Key Summer Shoe Kate Middleton Is a Fan of, Too
Andie Swim x Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling Just Launched Flattering and Comfortable Swimsuits That “Look Great on Everyone”
Meghan Markle Sold Out This Jacket Style I Have Been Wearing For Years, and Mine Was Only $47 On Amazon
Meghan Markle Just Wore Her Go-To Spring Jacket That Was Discontinued — but Now It's Back With a New Look
Hailey Bieber Keeps Channeling Princess Diana With This 3-Piece Outfit Formula Thatâs Perfect for Spring
Hailey Bieber Keeps Channeling Princess Diana With This 3-Piece Outfit Formula That’s Perfect for Spring
Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton Just Wore the ‘It’ Shoe of Summer 2023
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Paired an Ultra-Practical Bag With Cuffed Jeans
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Celebrated AAPI Heritage Month With a Bedazzled LBD
Amal Clooney in Ribbed Cream-Colored Dress and Adidas Sneakers
Amal Clooney Just Wore the Classic Summer Sneakers That Are a Meghan Markle Go-To
$28 Active Wear Set
I’m a Frequent Runner and Gym-Goer, and This $26 Amazon Activewear Set Is One of the Best I Own
Woman in sweatsuit
We Found 8 of the Comfiest 2-Piece Loungewear Sets for Under $50 on Amazon
Priyanka Chopra Just Wore the Bold, Sexy Trend of Spring 2023
Priyanka Chopra Just Wore the Bold, Sexy Trend of Spring 2023