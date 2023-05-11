Eva Longoria Just Wore an Airy 3-Piece Set That Ushered in the Return of This Classic Summer Fabric

If you’ve stepped outside these last few days, then you know how warm the weather has been; the sun is fully out, beating down on our chests and shoulders. Beyond running to the store and grabbing a tube of sunscreen (which you absolutely need to do ASAP), there’s another thing you need to invest in sooner rather than later: linen.

No, I’m not saying you should go buy a roll of the textile, but rather look to Eva Longoria and take some pointers from her three-piece set. The fashion trio is delicate and airy, complete with pants, a totally unbuttoned top, and lightweight jacket. Even better, it’s made of summer’s favorite fabric, linen, as it keeps you cool and comfortable.

Longoria isn’t the first one to bring linen to the forefront, as new collections have been featuring the material left and right. It's an editor-loved fabric, and Meghan Markle is even a fan of the style, so I knew it was time for some seasonal dressing of my own. After all, the fabric is extremely refreshing on hot, humid days, making it a desirable choice for many. This is because of the natural material’s weave, allowing air to flow between the fibers of each stitch — and I scoured the internet high and low to find the 10 best linen pieces to achieve the quintessential summer outfit.

Shop Editor-Approved Linen Pieces

The first pick I need to call out is this Anrabess two-piece set. Not only is it highly rated on Amazon, but the flared pants and boxy shirt is trendy and chic. Shoppers even call it “breathable,” saying it’s “perfect in every way.” I’d have to agree, and you can score it in 26 various colors while dressing it both up and down.

Shop now: $45; amazon.com

This Irish linen shirt from J.Crew is versatile and practical. First off, it’s a button-up, which is great for wearing to the office and going out to drinks alike. Even better, the material is guaranteed to dry quicker than other heavier fabrics, so say goodbye to sweaty underarms and sticky backs.

Shop now: $80 (Originally $98); jcrew.com

If you invest in a linen blouse, you might as well call on a pair of fresh-feeling pants as well. These Wit and Wisdom high-waist trousers should do the trick, as they’re roomy and comfortable. I have a similar pair, and I wear everything from simple tanks to leather jackets with mine, making me reach for them again and again.

Shop now: $78; nordstrom.com

But I get it; pants aren’t for everyone. If that’s you, or you’re simply looking for further options, then consider this loose-fitting Karen Krane dress. It’s restore-ready, full bold color blocking and featuring a chic shirtdress cut. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can even layer it over a swimsuit for the ultimate seasonal cover-up.

Shop now: $174 (Originally $218); nordstrom.com

But these are tons of further linen picks just waiting to be scooped up, like this tiered Kate Spade dress and this long-sleeve set that looks a lot like Longoria’s. Scroll to the top of the page to shop the complete editor-approved list and enjoy feathery light fashion all season long.