Eva Longoria Elevated a Pair of Basic Black Leggings With a Well-Tailored Blazer

Eva Longoria has settled the great legging debate once and for all with her latest off-duty look. Without saying a word, Eva let her outfit do the talking while strolling the streets of Paris and it declared that — yes, leggings can be chic and they aren't just for lounging at home.



On Friday, the actress stepped out in the French capital and set the foundation for her all-black 'fit with a pair of stretchy black leggings. She paired the closet classic with another wardrobe staple, a simple black T-shirt, which was topped off with an oversized yet structured blazer. She accessorized with a black croc-embossed Chanel shoulder bag, black and white Stan Smith sneakers, and black oval-shaped sunglasses.



Getty

Eva represented her hometown with a San Antonio Spurs baseball cap that kept her long brunette waves in place, while the rest of her glam was equally as low-key, consisting of a bare lip and rosy cheeks.

Longoria's most recent street style moment is a welcome break from her string of red carpet appearances. With her fashion tour de force initially kicking off in Cannes last month, Eva wowed us with everything from a bedazzled Elie Saab naked gown to a dreamy white linen three-piece set that was made for summer, and, again when she arrived back home in Los Angeles, dressed in an LBD with an extreme plunging neckline and a super-high leg slit.