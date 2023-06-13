Eva Longoria Wore a Party-Ready Leather Minidress

Eva Longoria needs to do press every day for the rest of forever, because her wardrobe is single-handedly fueling our summer mood boards. After shutting down Cannes Film Festival with a bedazzled gown (and party pony) and showing up to the screening of her feature directorial debut Flamin' Hot in a spicy orange two-piece set, Longoria is keeping the stylish momentum going in New York City.

On Monday, the actress and director was spotted traipsing through the streets of Manhattan in a black leather bodycon minidress with spaghetti straps and midsection seaming. She paired the sleek and playful piece with matching pointy-toe pumps. She accessorized with chunky gold hoop earrings and two hand fulls (literally) of matching rings, and she wore her wavy caramel hair in a half-up ponytail with face-framing curtain bangs. She completed the look with simple glam (feathered lashes and glossy lips) and a crimson red manicure.



Getty Images

Later in the day, Longoria slipped into what was essentially the opposite of her day-time outfit: a grey super oversized, super slouchy suit, which she layered over a white tank top and matching pointy-toe heels (it's post Memorial Day after all). She traded in the hoops for massive crystal stud earrings but kept her hair in the half party pony.

Suiting up has become Longoria's favorite past time as of late. In fact, on Monday morning, the star wore not one but two additional suits for her appearance on The View.



Getty Images

She chose a baggy pale pink set with a double-breasted blazer and a similar beige look, both of which she layered over a cream tank and accessorized with layered jewels and big hoop earrings.