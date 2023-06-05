Eva Longoria Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear This Under-the-Radar Jewelry Brand Taking Over Hollywood

I’m a huge fan, too.

Published on June 5, 2023 @ 09:00PM

Eva Longoria Jenny Bird Earrings
I’m not used to seeing affordable jewelry on the red carpet. Usually, celebrities wear hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewels to accompany their designer dresses, but alas, Eva Longoria just flipped the switch and proved that, sometimes, a pair of under-$120 earrings can have just as much of a style punch as ones that’ll cost you $12,000. I see you, Longoria.

The actress has been busy attending big red carpet events, with one of her latest being The Hollywood Reporter’s second annual Raising Our Voices event. For the occasion, Longoria wore the perfect little black dress — a leather number with an A-line skirt and big, bold floral applique detailing that’s proving to be one of summer 2023’s biggest trends. The latex-like midi might not seem typical for summer, especially come humidity, but alas, she made me want to test drive leather this season, too. 

Longoria rounded out her look with a loose updo featuring her curtain bangs on full display, and those best-selling Jenny Bird earrings that you’re going to want to make yours, as well. Good thing they’re only $118, though they easily look like they could cost three times that. I actually own that same pair; I’m keen on my regular-shmegular hoops, but since I’ve added these to my jewelry box, they’re all I wear. The Mega U-Link Earrings — which are plated in 14-karat gold — are like an upgraded, more modern-looking hoop with a U-shape that’s universally flattering on all. 

Jennybird Mega U-Link Earrings

Jennybird

Shop now: $118; jenny-bird.com

Longoria and I aren’t the only fans of the Mega U-Link Earrings — in fact, this pair actually has quite an impressive list of celebrity fans, including Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Jessica Alba, Ashley Graham, Mindy Kaling, and Hilary Duff, per the brand. Talk about a buzzy pair of earrings, right? Right. 

It’s not just this particular pick that’s won Hollywood’s attention, either. Jenny Bird has quietly taken the world by storm in recent years, thanks to its ultra-fashionable, ‘It’ girl-approved earrings that strike the ideal balance between trendy yet classic. The brand churns out tried-and-true earrings styles (read: hoops, clip-ons, huggies, etc.) but with trend-forward touches and upgraded detailing, like these hoops with a glass-pearl detailing or these funky, fun squiggle hoops. The cherry on top? The price tag, which leans very affordable. I’m obsessed, and I know you’ll be, too.

I don’t have to say this, but I will: Accessories can majorly upgrade an outfit in just a few seconds, and that’s why I always reach for my Jenny Bird earrings to take my look from zero to 100 real quick. Shop some of my favorite styles below.

Jennybird Ola Earrings - Small

Jennybird

Shop now: $108; jenny-bird.com

Jennybird Squiggle Hoop

Jennybird

Shop now: $90; jenny-bird.com

Jennybird Squiggle Hoops

Jennybird

Shop now: $90; jenny-bird.com

Jennybird Rafael Earrings

Jennybird

Shop now: $130; jenny-bird.com

Jennybird Ola Hoops

Jennybird

Shop now: $108; jenny-bird.com

The Drop Women's Mariko Puff-Sleeve Crewneck Stretch Jersey T-Shirt
Amazon Shoppers Say This Breezy Summer Shirt Is “Not Your Average Tee,” and It’s on Sale for Just $14
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore a Very Kim Possible Outfit
Salma Hayek Dress + Platforms
Salma Hayek Wore a Dress With Nothing Underneath and This Bold Break-Your-Ankle Shoe Trend
