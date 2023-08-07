Eva Longoria Spent Sunday Funday in an Itty-Bitty Cutout Bikini With a Trucker Hat

The cool-girl staple of the summer.

August 7, 2023
Eva Longoria Flamin Hot
Photo:

A. Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images

Eva Longoria's warm-weather wardrobe is continuing to fuel our summer mood boards. After promoting her feature directorial debut Flamin' Hot in a sheer LBD with the spiciest slit ever and slipping into not one but two cut-out body-con dresses, Longoria kept the stylish momentum going — even while on vacation.

On Sunday, Longoria shared a series of snaps on her Instagram Story at La Plage Casanis (a beach restaurant in Marbella, Spain) that detailed her weekend, which included a platter of fresh seafood and a pint of beer, a dose of mood-boosting sunshine, and a stellar swimsuit.

Enjoying a relaxing yet fun-filled day, the actress wore a teeny-tiny black string bikini featuring a criss-cross tie and tiny triangle cutouts with matching string bottoms. She paired her swimsuit with the ultimate cool-girl summer staple that's perfect for the beach — a black trucker hat that read "TEQUILA." For double the sun protection, she sported oversized black sunglasses, and finished off her outfit with silver hoop earrings and a dainty chain bracelet.

Eva Longoria Trucker Hat Bikini

Eva Longoria/Instagram

In a separate post on her grid, Longoria sported a white Adidas tank top with a coordinating tennis skirt while accessorizing with a smattering of rings, beaded bracelets, and a pendant necklace as she documented how to make bolognese. In the video, she detailed each step to recreate her recipe, writing, “I love making things from scratch, and what better day to make that Sunday sauce! Y’all, it was soo good and had everyone coming back for seconds. Tag me if you recreate!”

Earlier this year, Longoria became a full-on foodie after joining CNN's Searching for Mexico, where she traveled to different regions to taste the country's varied cuisine.

eva longoria cutout wetsuit

Instagram/eva longoria

"That’s the biggest lesson I think I learned from Mexico and Mexicans: Food is a vehicle to gather and to talk and to bond," Longoria told CNN Travel. "It’s not to solely nourish. It’s to savor what you’re tasting, to be in the present. Look at the colors on your plate and have a great appreciation for the people who prepared this meal.”

