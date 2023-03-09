Eva Longoria's Gigantic Blazer Just Proved That Slouchy Suits Aren't Going Anywhere

It’s been a minute since slouchy, oversized suits first sunk their claws into the fashion industry — causing everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Rachel Bilson to fall for the power of its effortless, cool girl vibe in the process. And now, Eva Longoria is reminding us why they became so popular in the first place while simultaneously serving a masterclass in simple street style.

On Wednesday, the actress was spotted out and about in New York City strutting the streets in a super-baggy beige three-piece suit comprised of a blazer, trousers, and a button-up vest (which she wore with nothing underneath). Longoria kept her accessories equally as neutral, adding a pair of salmon-hued pointy-toe heels and a stack of gold necklaces, and she wore her caramel-colored hair down in beachy curls with a middle part.

For glam, Eva opted for a simple no-makeup makeup look complete with a bronzy glow and a pink lip, and she flashed her signature smile to fans and onlookers when heading to her next destination.

The actress’s outing came just a day after she showed off her range by wearing a much more dramatic look on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tuesday afternoon. Picking up on one of Fashion Month’s biggest trends, Longoria gave her take on disco-ball dressing by sporting a plunging black, rhinestone-covered gown paired with sheer pumps and diamond stud earrings.

During the appearance, Longoria spoke about her new show, Searching for Mexico, while explaining what she learned about the country and its food during her time there.

Getty Images

“Mexico is a jewel of a country,” she said. “It's more than taco and tequila. It's the number one cuisine eaten in the United States, and it's a country that's misunderstood. It gets a bad rap, and I think this show is going to do great for the relations of our country with our closest neighbor, our biggest trading partner.”