Eva Longoria's Gigantic Blazer Just Proved That Slouchy Suits Aren't Going Anywhere

Thank goodness.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 9, 2023 @ 11:03AM
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria. Photo:

The Image Direct

It’s been a minute since slouchy, oversized suits first sunk their claws into the fashion industry — causing everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Rachel Bilson to fall for the power of its effortless, cool girl vibe in the process. And now, Eva Longoria is reminding us why they became so popular in the first place while simultaneously serving a masterclass in simple street style.

On Wednesday, the actress was spotted out and about in New York City strutting the streets in a super-baggy beige three-piece suit comprised of a blazer, trousers, and a button-up vest (which she wore with nothing underneath). Longoria kept her accessories equally as neutral, adding a pair of salmon-hued pointy-toe heels and a stack of gold necklaces, and she wore her caramel-colored hair down in beachy curls with a middle part.

For glam, Eva opted for a simple no-makeup makeup look complete with a bronzy glow and a pink lip, and she flashed her signature smile to fans and onlookers when heading to her next destination.

The actress’s outing came just a day after she showed off her range by wearing a much more dramatic look on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tuesday afternoon. Picking up on one of Fashion Month’s biggest trends, Longoria gave her take on disco-ball dressing by sporting a plunging black, rhinestone-covered gown paired with sheer pumps and diamond stud earrings. 

During the appearance, Longoria spoke about her new show, Searching for Mexico, while explaining what she learned about the country and its food during her time there. 

Eva Longoria Bedazzled Dress 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' March 2023

Getty Images

“Mexico is a jewel of a country,” she said. “It's more than taco and tequila. It's the number one cuisine eaten in the United States, and it's a country that's misunderstood. It gets a bad rap, and I think this show is going to do great for the relations of our country with our closest neighbor, our biggest trading partner.”

Related Articles
Kate Hudson Silver Dress 2023 Critics Choice Awards
Kate Hudson Took an Ice Bath in a Swimsuit With the Deepest V-Neckline
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore a Headscarf That Matched the Outfit She Wore to Pakistan in 2019
florence pugh 'a good person' premiere
Florence Pugh Elevated Businesswear With a Side Boob-Baring Crop Top and Floor-Skimming Opera Gloves
Eva Longoria Bedazzled Dress 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' March 2023
Eva Longoria Embraced Disco-Ball Dressing in a Plunging Bedazzled Gown
Lucy Liu Shazam Premiere
Lucy Liu Didn't Think She'd Ever Get to Star in a Superhero Movie
Dua Lipa new york knicks game
Dua Lipa's Courtside Attire Included All Suede Everything and Knee-High Boots
Sophie Turner LV PFW 2023
Sophie Turner Wore an Outfit Printed Entirely in Sheet Music
Celebrity Clothing Lines
15 Celebrity Clothing Lines That Are Surprisingly Good
Sofia and Nicole Richie Chanel Fall Winter 2023-2024 Show Paris Fashion Week
Sofia and Nicole Richie Had the Cutest Sister Moment in Matching Plaid Chanel Looks
Zendaya
Zendaya’s All-Leather Look Included a Moto Jacket and Skintight Pants
Courteney cox daughter coco scream red carpet
Courteney Cox Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance Alongside Her Daughter Coco
Jenna Ortega SCREAM IV
Jenna Ortega Paired a Tuxedo Jacket With a Deconstructed, Plunging Minidress
Kylie Jenner Coperni IG
Kylie Jenner Paired Her Latest Underboob-Baring Top With the Tiniest Moto Jacket
Ciara Paris Fashion Week Elie Saab Dundas
Ciara's Latest Sheer Dress Showed Off Her Garters and Stockings
Jennifer Lopez pink intimissimi set
Jennifer Lopez Paired a Lacy, Barbiecore-Approved Bra With Nothing But a Silky Pink Robe
Sydney Sweeney x Frankie's Bikinis
Sydney Sweeney Modeled Bridal Swimwear for Frankies Bikinis