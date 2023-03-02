Eva Longoria Paired Her Fringed Crop Top With a Trench Coat and Massive Platform Heels

And now we need a fringed crop top.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 @ 05:42PM
Eva Longoria All-Black Look Paris Fashion Week
Photo:

Getty Images

Fashion Month has brought with it a slew of fashion revelations and new trends, including the disco-ball aesthetic, sheer dresses, and even very undone looks. Celebrities from Kendall Jenner to Ciara and Halsey have stepped out sporting the newest fashion offerings, and the latest star to touch down in Paris is Eva Longoria, who stepped out on Thursday in a fringed crop top (throwing it all the way back to 2010 à la Delia's).

The actress, whose usual fashion choices include more polished looks (when she's not posing beachside in a bikini), wore an all-black outfit that consisted of a cropped ribbed turtleneck with a frayed, undone hem that she layered under a matching, shin-length trench coat. Baggy trousers and platform heels completed the look, which she accessorized with a large black Victoria Beckham clutch bag and silver hoop earrings. Her dark shoulder-length hair was styled in loose curls and a middle part, and she opted for a smoky eye and nude-tone lip.

Eva Longoria Palm Springs International Film Festival

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Longoria announced her arrival to the City of Light with an Instagram carousel of images from a hotel photo shoot in which Longoria wore a camel-colored belted suit over a beige tank top accessorized with tan pointy-toe pumps, hoop earrings, and layered necklaces. "Back in the city of love, Paris ✨🇫🇷," she captioned the post.

Related Articles
Ciara Paris Fashion Week 2023
Ciara Went Pantsless in a Chunky Sweater That Had More Holes Than Knit
LOTD 3/2: Julia Fox
Julia Fox’s Dominatrix-Style Outfit Featured a Skin-Tight Latex Dress and Dramatic Trench Coat
Julia Fox
Julia Fox Wore a Minidress Made Entirely Out of Belts
Olivia Rodrigo at Billboards
Olivia Rodrigo’s Y2K Red Carpet Look Included a Leather Tube Top and Low-Rise Pants
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired Her Itty-Bitty Black Bikini With This Throwback Y2K Accessory
Paco Rabanne Paris Fashion Week
Halsey Combined a Slinky Futuristic Dress With a Grandmacore Staple at Paco Rabanne
Christina Ricci Costume Guild Awards
Christina Ricci Paired Her Legendary Bangs With a High-Slit Cut-Out Gown
Selena Gomez Is Back to Wearing Very Good Coats on the Set of 'Only Murders In the Building'
Selena Gomez Is Back to Wearing Very Good Coats on the Set of 'Only Murders in the Building'
Kate Middleton Fascinator Hat
Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Signature Outfit Formulas for an Appearance With Prince William
Alexandra Daddario Dior Fashion Show 2023
Alexandra Daddario Mashed Up Corsets and Coven-Ready Fashion at Paris Fashion Week
Dua Lipa Saint Laurent 2023 Show
Dua Lipa's 'Matrix'-Inspired Outfit Included a Hood and Glamorous Sunglasses
Charlize Theron Dior Fashion Show 2023
Charlize Theron's Full Fringe Dress Gave a Sneaky Peek of Her Sheer Skirt
Gigi Hadid on Jimmy Fallon
Gigi Hadid Paired a Futuristic Hooded Leather Jacket With Matching Pantaboots
Suki Waterhouse Glitter Boots
Suki Waterhouse Styled Her Winter White Outfit With Glittery, Hot Pink Knee-High Boots
Katy Perry Shredded Shirt American Idol Instagram
Katy Perry Paired Her Latex Pants With a Plunging Shredded Shirt
These Mila Kunis-Approved Sneakers Have Sold Out 10 Times â and Theyâre Finally Back in Stock
The Exact Sneakers Mila Kunis Wears Have Sold Out 10 Times — and They’re Finally Back in Stock