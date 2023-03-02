Eva Longoria Paired Her Fringed Crop Top With a Trench Coat and Massive Platform Heels

Fashion Month has brought with it a slew of fashion revelations and new trends, including the disco-ball aesthetic, sheer dresses, and even very undone looks. Celebrities from Kendall Jenner to Ciara and Halsey have stepped out sporting the newest fashion offerings, and the latest star to touch down in Paris is Eva Longoria, who stepped out on Thursday in a fringed crop top (throwing it all the way back to 2010 à la Delia's).

The actress, whose usual fashion choices include more polished looks (when she's not posing beachside in a bikini), wore an all-black outfit that consisted of a cropped ribbed turtleneck with a frayed, undone hem that she layered under a matching, shin-length trench coat. Baggy trousers and platform heels completed the look, which she accessorized with a large black Victoria Beckham clutch bag and silver hoop earrings. Her dark shoulder-length hair was styled in loose curls and a middle part, and she opted for a smoky eye and nude-tone lip.

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Longoria announced her arrival to the City of Light with an Instagram carousel of images from a hotel photo shoot in which Longoria wore a camel-colored belted suit over a beige tank top accessorized with tan pointy-toe pumps, hoop earrings, and layered necklaces. "Back in the city of love, Paris ✨🇫🇷," she captioned the post.