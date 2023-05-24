Eva Longoria Looked Like a Disco Ball in Her Shimmery Fringe Dress

It was also littered with cutouts.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 24, 2023 @ 06:19PM
Eva Longoria 2023 Cannes Film Festival Knights of Charity Eternal 33 Birthday
Photo:

Getty Images

If you take anything away from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival (besides a lineup of new critically acclaimed additions on your 2023 watch list), it should be a mood board filled with Eva Longoria's repertoire of flamin' hot looks. On Wednesday, Longoria took another Very Good Dress out for a spin, this time for the Knights of Charity Eternal 33 birthday party.

Longoria arrived at the event embracing discocore in a glitzy silver high-neck gown with a keyhole and side cutouts, as well as a fringed A-line skirt and a bedazzled, belted midsection. She accessorized with diamond drop earrings and wore her dark hair in a sleek lob with a deep side part. Her glam included feathery lashes, bright under eyes, and a mauve lip.

Eva Longoria 2023 Cannes Film Festival Knights of Charity Eternal 33 Birthday

Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Longoria pulled through in another absolute slay that has us wanting to live in summer whites all season long. Her white, collared dress was embellished with ornate metal flowers and gold rings and had a super-high leg slit. She paired the business-casual-meets-holiday-in-the-sun ensemble with a silver platforms and gold spiral earrings. Her dark hair was styled in a messy top knot updo.

Eva Longoria 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Getty Images

During a panel at the festival (where she's promoting her upcoming movie and directorial debut, Flamin' Hot), Longoria opened up about being a Latina director and the pressures that come along with that. “We don’t get a lot of bites at the apple,” she said. “My movie wasn’t low-budget by any means — it wasn’t $100 million, but it wasn’t $2 million. When was the last Latina-directed studio film? It was like 20 years ago. We can’t get a movie every 20 years.”

“The problem is if this movie fails, people go, ‘Oh, Latino stories don’t work … female directors really don’t cut it.’ We don’t get a lot of at-bats," she continued. "A white male can direct a $200 million film, fail and get another one. That’s the problem. I get one at-bat, one chance, work twice as hard, twice as fast, twice as cheap.”

