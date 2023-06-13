Eva Longoria Wore an Easy, Breezy Dress With the Deepest Plunging Neckline

If there was ever any doubt that Eva Longoria can wear anything and look, well, flamin' hot, she's worn enough very good 'fits this week to show that anything and everything that she wears turns to gold. From slouchy suiting to leather minis, she has the range, including her latest look, which took sundresses to a very sexy place thanks to a deep-V neckline.

Eva is still in New York, but she eschewed the city's usual M.O. of all-black-everything with a flowing, pleated white gown with long sleeves and a plunging neckline. The gown featured shiny, satin-y fabric with a twisted belt detail and huge, statement-making bishop sleeves to counter the skin on show from the deep V. The dramatic pleated skirt skimmed Longoria's ankles, and she finished the look with sky-high platforms, a minimal makeup look, and dangling diamond earrings.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

While all the appearances are in support of Flamin' Hot, her feature-film directorial debut, Longoria has been speaking about her time on Desperate Housewives, too. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she mentioned how much she loved the show, her fellow cast mates Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, and Marcia Cross, and how it would never be able to air today.



"I love that show so much, I miss my time on the show," she said. "I miss Gabby. I miss being Gabby; she was so fun, and she said and did things I wish I could say and do."

"I just remember pinching myself. I remember reading the script and going, 'Well, this will never go,' because it was so different," she added. "It wasn't a comedy and it wasn't a drama. Nobody knew what we were and when we did the first table read, it was like goosebumps because it was the entire cast and it was the first time we all had met."

And why wouldn't it be a hit today? She says that the things the characters did were shocking then, but might not be so eyebrow-raising these days with the proliferation of reality TV and other more outrageous things, like real life.

"I don't know if we could do the show today. I think we'd get canceled," she quips. "I mean, not canceled on TV but like canceled in culture because it was so groundbreaking and we said and did so many things that were shocking at the time. I don't know where these ladies would be now in their life."