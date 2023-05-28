Eva Longoria Channeled the Dancing Lady Emoji on the Red Carpet at Cannes

Another day, another slay.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 28, 2023 @ 10:58AM
Eva Longoria
Photo:

Getty

The results are in, and it's official: Eva Longoria is the winner of this year's Cannes Film Festival — at least, sartorially-speaking. 

For nearly seven days straight, Longoria has delivered style slay after slay both on and off the red carpet during the annual fete, and her final look, without a doubt, secured her spot at the top of the best-dressed list. At the festival's closing ceremony, which included a screening of the film Elemental, Eva channeled the most fashionable character on our iPhones: the dancing lady emoji and her red dress. 

Eva Longoria

Getty

Wearing a custom crimson gown by couturier Tony Ward, Longoria's fire-engine red dress, with its ruffled train, thigh-high slit, and sequined embellishments, embodied the sexy, fun, and free spirit of the digital salsa-dancing icon. The actress kept the all-red theme going with a scarlet manicure, matching red satin platform heels, and flame-colored jewelry from Chopard. Eva's brunette hair was worn down in bombshell waves with a middle part, while her makeup included the classic combination of a smoky eye and nude lip. 

Earning herself the title of the queen of Cannes, Longoria's suitcase was packed full of nonstop fashion hits — from the first day she stepped off the plane to the final red carpet. A few of our favorite standout style moments from Eva included her bedazzled naked gown at The Old Oak premiere, the super-sexy summer dress she wore for a casual stroll down the Croisette, and, of course, the disco-chic ensemble she paired with a party pony.

Related Articles
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria's Bedazzled Naked Dress Is What Red Carpet Dreams Are Made Of
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Wore a Bright Summer Dress With One Super Sexy Detail
Blake Lively On Set
Blake Lively Exemplified Quirky Girl Style in Two Pairs of Pants
Shay Mitchell 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Shay Mitchell Put a Spin On the Hollywood-Beloved Naked Dress In a Sculptural Wire Gown
Eva Longoria amfAR Cannes
Eva Longoria Wore Nothing But a High-Cut Bodysuit Underneath Her Totally Sheer Sparkly Dress
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore a Pink Keyhole Cutout Top With Matching Metallic Knee-High Boots in Her New 'Barbie' Music Video
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny Wore a Sheer Bikini-Print Top
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Had the Most Glamorous Date Night in France
Heidi Klum 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Heidi Klum's Underboob-Baring Gown Practically Had Wings
Irina Shayk in a naked dress at Cannes
The Nakedest Naked Dresses at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Eva Longoria 2023 Cannes Film Festival Knights of Charity Eternal 33 Birthday
Eva Longoria Looked Like a Disco Ball in Her Shimmery Fringe Dress
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale Added the Most Dramatic Ball Skirt to Her Sheer Romper
Eva Longoria Cannes
Eva Longoria Paired Her Dreamy White High-Slit Gown With a Top-Knot Bun
American Born Chinese
How the Costume Designer Behind Disney+'s 'American Born Chinese' Used Fashion to Blend Fantasy and Reality
Jennie Kim Cannes
Jennie Wore a Debutantecore Chanel Wedding Dress on the Cannes Red Carpet
Julia Garner attends the "Asteroid City" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Julia Garner's Cannes Gown Is a Nod to the Iconic Green Dress From 'Atonement'