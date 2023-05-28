Celebrity Eva Longoria Eva Longoria Channeled the Dancing Lady Emoji on the Red Carpet at Cannes Another day, another slay. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 28, 2023 @ 10:58AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty The results are in, and it's official: Eva Longoria is the winner of this year's Cannes Film Festival — at least, sartorially-speaking. For nearly seven days straight, Longoria has delivered style slay after slay both on and off the red carpet during the annual fete, and her final look, without a doubt, secured her spot at the top of the best-dressed list. At the festival's closing ceremony, which included a screening of the film Elemental, Eva channeled the most fashionable character on our iPhones: the dancing lady emoji and her red dress. Getty Wearing a custom crimson gown by couturier Tony Ward, Longoria's fire-engine red dress, with its ruffled train, thigh-high slit, and sequined embellishments, embodied the sexy, fun, and free spirit of the digital salsa-dancing icon. The actress kept the all-red theme going with a scarlet manicure, matching red satin platform heels, and flame-colored jewelry from Chopard. Eva's brunette hair was worn down in bombshell waves with a middle part, while her makeup included the classic combination of a smoky eye and nude lip. Eva Longoria's Bedazzled Naked Dress Is What Red Carpet Dreams Are Made Of Earning herself the title of the queen of Cannes, Longoria's suitcase was packed full of nonstop fashion hits — from the first day she stepped off the plane to the final red carpet. A few of our favorite standout style moments from Eva included her bedazzled naked gown at The Old Oak premiere, the super-sexy summer dress she wore for a casual stroll down the Croisette, and, of course, the disco-chic ensemble she paired with a party pony.