Eva Longoria Channeled the Dancing Lady Emoji on the Red Carpet at Cannes

The results are in, and it's official: Eva Longoria is the winner of this year's Cannes Film Festival — at least, sartorially-speaking.



For nearly seven days straight, Longoria has delivered style slay after slay both on and off the red carpet during the annual fete, and her final look, without a doubt, secured her spot at the top of the best-dressed list. At the festival's closing ceremony, which included a screening of the film Elemental, Eva channeled the most fashionable character on our iPhones: the dancing lady emoji and her red dress.



Getty

Wearing a custom crimson gown by couturier Tony Ward, Longoria's fire-engine red dress, with its ruffled train, thigh-high slit, and sequined embellishments, embodied the sexy, fun, and free spirit of the digital salsa-dancing icon. The actress kept the all-red theme going with a scarlet manicure, matching red satin platform heels, and flame-colored jewelry from Chopard. Eva's brunette hair was worn down in bombshell waves with a middle part, while her makeup included the classic combination of a smoky eye and nude lip.

Earning herself the title of the queen of Cannes, Longoria's suitcase was packed full of nonstop fashion hits — from the first day she stepped off the plane to the final red carpet. A few of our favorite standout style moments from Eva included her bedazzled naked gown at The Old Oak premiere, the super-sexy summer dress she wore for a casual stroll down the Croisette, and, of course, the disco-chic ensemble she paired with a party pony.