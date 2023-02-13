Eva Longoria's Cutout Swimsuit Took the Plunging Neckline to the Extreme

"Anyone ready for summer?"

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com.

Published on February 13, 2023 @ 08:04AM
Eva Longoria
Photo:

Getty

Summer might still be months (seasons!) away, but that isn't stopping Eva Longoria from wearing her swimsuit. 

On Sunday, the actress shared a swimwear snapshot Instagram, asking her followers in the caption, "Anyone ready for summer?" Speaking on behalf of the internet, that would be a resounding yes — especially with that body, backdrop, bikini, etc. 

Taking the plunging neckline to the extreme, Eva wore a black and white striped Gigi C bathing suit that scooped down to nearly her belly button and featured cutouts on the sides and a keyhole opening in the front. Eva posed barefoot by the pool, and accessorized with only a sculptural black sunhat. Beauty-wise, she wore her dark hair down and straight, while her signature smoky eye was complemented by her bronzy skin.  

Eva's bikini photos were followed up by another post that revealed where she's been spending her winter days. The answer? Marbella, Spain. "A little oasis in Marbella✨Can’t beat these views," she wrote alongside a slideshow of scenic shots from the coastal Mediterranean city. 

While the rest of us are waiting for the weather to warm up stateside, it appears as if Eva has been on an extended vacation. Last month, she shared another sun-filled photo of herself wearing a bikini while cruising around on a boat in the middle of the sea. In the snapshot, Longoria opted for a white patterned two-piece with a triangle top and string bottoms. Her brunette hair was worn down and she had on little-to-no makeup. "Anyone else missing the summer sun?" she asked, again.

At this point, Eva, you're trolling us. 

