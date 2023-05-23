Eva Longoria Paired Her Bedazzled Plunging Gown With a Party Pony

Ponytail, but make it fun.

Published on May 23, 2023
Eva Longoria 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Eva Longoria likes to take any major Hollywood or fashion industry event and make it her own personal runway. Case in point? Earlier this year, the actress and director attended Paris Fashion Week to support her friend Victoria Beckham, but ended up stealing the show with fringed crop tops and blazer minidresses.

Now, Longoria is showing up and out at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. On Monday, the star arrived at the Magnum Beach Cannes Party looking like a dream in a slinky cream-colored gown with intricate rhinestone beading and a plunging halter neckline. In addition to her dress's shimmery nature, Longoria practically glowed from the inside out thanks to her flawless glam that included dewy skin, rosy cheeks, feathery lashes, and pink glossy lips. Her dark hair was pulled up into a party pony (i.e., a super high and voluminous ponytail) with wavy ends, giving the whole look a lifted effect. She accessorized with diamond drop earrings and a smattering of matching bejeweled rings. Metallic platform sandals peeked out from under the dress's hem.

The next morning, Longoria slipped into something a little more business casual for her next event. During the Kering Women in Motion talk, Longoria opted for a bronze silk button-up blouse and matching skirt that hit right below her knee. She wore the top partially unbuttoned and tucked into the belted bottom, which was styled with gold strappy sandals.

Eva Longoria 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Getty Images

Longoria accessorized with funky metal earrings and a matching ring, both from Mara Paris, as well as a chunky gold watch. She wore her hair pin-straight with a middle part.

Longoria is making her feature directorial debut with her upcoming film Flamin' Hot (which depicts the genesis of the popular Frito-Lay snack). The flick first premiered at the SXSW festival, where it took home an audience award, according to Variety.

During today's event, she spoke with University of Southern California Annenberg professor and researcher Dr. Stacy L. Smith and Variety's Elizabeth Wagmeister about the double standards Latina directors face in the male-dominated industry.

“We don’t get a lot of bites at the apple,” she said. “My movie wasn’t low budget by any means — it wasn’t $100 million, but it wasn’t $2 million. When was the last Latina-directed studio film? It was like 20 years ago. We can’t get a movie every 20 years.”

“The problem is if this movie fails, people go, ‘Oh Latino stories don’t work … female directors really don’t cut it.’ We don’t get a lot of at-bats," she continued. "A white male can direct a $200 million film, fail and get another one. That’s the problem. I get one at-bat, one chance, work twice as hard, twice as fast, twice as cheap.”

