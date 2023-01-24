Eva Longoria's Tiny Bikini Throwback Is the Serotonin Boost We Need Today

Is it possible to get vitamin D through Instagram?

Published on January 24, 2023 @ 03:56PM
Eva Longoria
It's not Thursday yet, but Eva Longoria is throwing it back to sunnier, sexier times with her latest post on Instagram. While everyone seems to be trudging through January, the actress, director, and Casa del Sol entrepreneur reminded her 9.1 million followers that summertime could just be a state of mind. 

In a new post, Longoria posed on a yacht with sapphire blue waters behind her. Her itty-bitty bikini? Well, since she's well-versed in swimwear — and has quite an impressive collection — she opted for a triangle style in white with a subtle black-and-neon print. The coordinating bottoms featured tie sides and Longoria basked in the sun with her hair blowing back in the ocean breeze. Paradise? It's wherever Longoria is, that's for sure.

"Anyone else missing the summer sun?🌞" she wrote alongside the FOMO-inducing image.

The post comes after Longoria announced that her feature-length directorial debut, Flamin' Hot, will play at South by Southwest. The biopic will center on Mexican-American janitor Richard Montañez, who revolutionized the snack industry with his idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The Daily Mail notes that the movie will hit Hulu on June 9. The film stars Jesse Garcia as Montañez as well as Annie Gonzalez, Emilio Rivera, Matt Walsh, Tony Shalhoub, and Dennis Haysbert.

"I’m so honored to have led this team in telling a beautiful story where people can see themselves in these characters and are inspired by the endless beauty and talent that is so rich in our community," Longoria said of the project back in August 2022, when it wrapped production. "Every day we were on set, I was reminded again and again by our amazing cast and crew that our community is smart, creative, and endlessly talented."

