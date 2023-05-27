Eva Longoria's Bedazzled Naked Dress Is What Red Carpet Dreams Are Made Of

With the 2023 Cannes Film Festival officially coming to a close, Eva Longoria seemingly saved the best for last when it came to her recent rotation of very good dresses.

On Friday, Longoria — who has quickly become this year's best-dressed star on the Croisette with outfits that have ranged from disco-ball chic to all-white everything — stepped out for the premiere of The Old Oak in her most show-stopping look to date (maybe ever). Wearing a bedazzled naked gown from Elie Saab's haute couture spring-summer 2023 collection, Eva didn't walk, she glided down the red carpet like an ethereal sartorial goddess. The dress was peekaboo fashion at its finest, featuring sheer side panels, lace-like crystal embroidery, beaded bands on the bodice, and a dramatic train.

She accessorized with a pair of dangling diamond earrings and a massive diamond ring, while a nude lip, glowing skin, a tousled updo with face-framing pieces, and eyes rimmed in heavy black liner completed Eva's glam.



Getty

But that wasn't Eva's only head-turning look of the night. Later, she went full-on Barbiecore while attending a photocall for L'Oreal Paris's Lights on Women event in an off-the-shoulder pink sequined gown, which included long-sleeves, a swooping neckline, and a sexy, slinky silhouette. She swapped her classic diamond earrings for a pair of rose gold hoops embedded with pink morganite stones, and wore her dark brunette hair in loose waves with a middle part.