Eva Longoria Embraced Disco-Ball Dressing in a Plunging Bedazzled Gown

While drinking tequila.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023 @ 01:21PM
Eva Longoria Bedazzled Dress 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' March 2023
Photo:

Getty Images

After absolutely slaying Paris Fashion Week in fringed crop tops, blazer minidresses, and camel-colored suits, Eva Longoria has touched down in New York City for an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. And her first appearance back on U.S. soil incorporated one of Fashion Month's biggest trends: disco-ball dressing.

On Tuesday, the actress was spotted arriving at the talk show in a black high-low gown with a plunging neckline, ruched midsection, and rhinestone embellishments. Sheer black pointy-toe pumps peeked out from beneath the dress and Longoria kept her accessories simple with diamond stud earrings. Her dark was pulled into a low ponytail with face-framing curtain bangs.

During her segment on the show, Longoria got real about how COVID turned her into a cocktail fanatic. In fact, so much so that she started her own tequila brand in 2021, Casa Del Sol. "COVID turned me to cocktails," she told Colbert. "I was a wine girl and then COVID made me a cocktail girl."

"I became a mixologist during COVID," she added before reaching behind her chair to grab ingredients to mix a drink on air.

The two also spoke about Longoria's new CNN show, Searching for Mexico. "Mexico is a jewel of a country," she said. When Colbert asked what she learned about the country and its food, she responded, "It's more than taco and tequila. It's the number one cuisine eaten in the United States, and it's a country that's misunderstood. It gets a bad rap, and I think this show is going to do great for the relations of our country with our closest neighbor, our biggest trading partner."

The evidently well-traveled and cultured producer and director spent last week in a different country. Longoria attended Paris Fashion Week to support her good friend and designer Victoria Beckham who showed her Fall Winter 2023 collection on Mar. 3.

Eva Longoria Victoria Beckham Paris Fall Winter 2023

Getty Images

Longoria sat front row, alongside the rest of the Beckham crew, in a navy blue blazer dress and textured black stockings.

Related Articles
Sophie Turner LV PFW 2023
Sophie Turner Wore an Outfit Printed Entirely in Sheet Music
Sofia and Nicole Richie Chanel Fall Winter 2023-2024 Show Paris Fashion Week
Sofia and Nicole Richie Had the Cutest Sister Moment in Matching Plaid Chanel Looks
Zendaya
Zendaya’s All-Leather Look Included a Moto Jacket and Skintight Pants
Jenna Ortega SCREAM IV
Jenna Ortega Paired a Tuxedo Jacket With a Deconstructed, Plunging Minidress
Ciara Paris Fashion Week Elie Saab Dundas
Ciara's Latest Sheer Dress Showed Off Her Garters and Stockings
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning Wore a Trench Coat With Nothing Underneath and This Ultra-Sexy Accessory Trend
Sydney Sweeney x Frankie's Bikinis
Sydney Sweeney Modeled Bridal Swimwear for Frankies Bikinis
Katie Holmes Yellow Suit New York City March 2023
Katie Holmes Paired a Fishnet Top with Wet Hair
Zendaya Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024
Zendaya's Matching Animal Print Suit Included Hot Pants and a Bra Top
Kerry Washington ABFF
Kerry Washington Wore Whitney Houston's Iconic 1996 Red Velvet Dress
kourtney kardashian instagram blonde hair
Kourtney Kardashian Showed Off Her New Honey Blonde Bob While Dressed Like the Ultimate Groupie
Madelyn Cline Stella McCartney Fall Winter 2023-2024 Paris Fashion Week
Madelyn Cline's Sexy Take on the LBD Included a Boob-Baring Cutout and One Shoulder
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Wore Nothing But a Thong Underneath Her Sheer Sequined Evening Skirt
Levi McConaughey at Stella McCartney
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves's Kids Made a Rare Appearance at Paris Fashion Week
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Had a Stylish Date Night at Valentino
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union's High-Slit Tuxedo Dress Was Covered in So Many Sequins