Eva Longoria Embraced Disco-Ball Dressing in a Plunging Bedazzled Gown

After absolutely slaying Paris Fashion Week in fringed crop tops, blazer minidresses, and camel-colored suits, Eva Longoria has touched down in New York City for an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. And her first appearance back on U.S. soil incorporated one of Fashion Month's biggest trends: disco-ball dressing.

On Tuesday, the actress was spotted arriving at the talk show in a black high-low gown with a plunging neckline, ruched midsection, and rhinestone embellishments. Sheer black pointy-toe pumps peeked out from beneath the dress and Longoria kept her accessories simple with diamond stud earrings. Her dark was pulled into a low ponytail with face-framing curtain bangs.

During her segment on the show, Longoria got real about how COVID turned her into a cocktail fanatic. In fact, so much so that she started her own tequila brand in 2021, Casa Del Sol. "COVID turned me to cocktails," she told Colbert. "I was a wine girl and then COVID made me a cocktail girl."

"I became a mixologist during COVID," she added before reaching behind her chair to grab ingredients to mix a drink on air.

The two also spoke about Longoria's new CNN show, Searching for Mexico. "Mexico is a jewel of a country," she said. When Colbert asked what she learned about the country and its food, she responded, "It's more than taco and tequila. It's the number one cuisine eaten in the United States, and it's a country that's misunderstood. It gets a bad rap, and I think this show is going to do great for the relations of our country with our closest neighbor, our biggest trading partner."

The evidently well-traveled and cultured producer and director spent last week in a different country. Longoria attended Paris Fashion Week to support her good friend and designer Victoria Beckham who showed her Fall Winter 2023 collection on Mar. 3.

Getty Images

Longoria sat front row, alongside the rest of the Beckham crew, in a navy blue blazer dress and textured black stockings.

