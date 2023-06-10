Eva Longoria Paired Her Backless Beaded Naked Dress With a Flame-Shaped Cocktail Ring

It's getting hot in here.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Published on June 10, 2023 @ 12:26PM
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria just took her Flamin' Hot press tour wardrobe to smoldering new extremes with her latest look on the red carpet.

Setting the red carpet ablaze during a special screening of her new project, which is based on the true story of Frito Lay janitor Richard Montañez who claims he invented flamin' hot Cheetos, in Los Angeles on Friday, Longoria sizzled in a sheer black lace beaded gown that revealed a sexy backless silhouette when she turned around. From the front, the floor-skimming dress featured a high mock neckline, long sleeves with silver fringe, and a long skirt that pooled into a glamorous train.

Eva paired the gown with strappy black heels and dangling pearl and diamond teardrop earrings adorned with red crystals. However, the real star of her outfit was a massive orange and yellow flame-shaped cocktail ring on her left hand that was an obvious nod to her film's title. 

Eva Longoria

She amplified the ring's fiery effect with a red-hot manicure and dark smoky eye makeup. Meanwhile, a perky ponytail, nude lips, and a bronzy glow rounded out her glam.

This was just one of many sizzling looks Eva sported in honor of her new film. Last month, the actress-slash-director celebrated the movie's premiere at Cannes Film Festival in a slew of flesh-flashing outfits that ranged from a disco-chic dress littered with cutouts to a bedazzled naked gown with sheer side panels and lace-like crystal embroidery.

