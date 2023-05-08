Eva Longoria Celebrated AAPI Heritage Month With a Bedazzled LBD

And the blingiest stilettos.

Julia Meehan
Published on May 8, 2023 @ 09:47AM
Eva Longoria
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Gold House

As we celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month this May, the Gold House Gala honored 100 Asian Pacific leaders who have significantly impacted the American culture this year. Amongst the honorees on the 2023 A100 list was Eva Longoria, joined by a number of other stars, including Sandra Oh and Awkwafina.

On Saturday, the actress attended the second annual Gold House Gala in Los Angeles and accepted the first Gold Ally Award. Adhering to the theme for the night (“Gold Bridge") Longoria arrived in a beloved wardrobe staple with her very own elegant twist. For the event, she sported a strapless black midi dress that featured a rhinestone trim across the bodice. She teamed the classic LBD with strappy stilettos that were covered in crystals and added more bling in the form of dainty drop earrings and coordinating rings. Once inside, she layered the LBD with a matching power shoulder blazer that fell to the dress's hemline.

Beauty-wise, she wore her hair in slicked-back ponytail with a middle part and opted for a glossy lip and smoky eye shadow with feathery lashes.

During her acceptance speech, she highlighted the parallels between Asian and Latin American cultures, “The thing we probably have most in common is that most of us have parents who don’t understand what we actually do for a living.”

Eva Longoria Gold Gala

Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

She then went on to mention Ralph Lazo, a Mexican American who voluntarily relocated to a World War II internment camp. “An ally is defined as someone who gives you moral support,” said Longoria. “I will be more than that. I’m going to be your steadfast colleague. I will be your collaborator. I will be your cheerleader.”

Following the event, Longoria shared a series of red carpet snaps, writing, “About last night 💫 Honored to have received the first Gold Ally Award at the @goldhouseco Gala. I’m so proud of all the achievements of the AAPI community and I’m proud to be an ally💪🏽.”

