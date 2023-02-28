Shoppers Say They're "Getting More Compliments" on Their Skin Thanks to Olivia Culpo's $15 Moisturizer

It's perfect for all skin types.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
Published on February 28, 2023

I once snapped a selfie with Olivia Culpo. Naturally, posing with a supermodel is a surefire recipe for looking, well, not like a supermodel in comparison (hence why the photo has never seen the light of day). Self-deprecation aside, Culpo’s skin is, truly, as luminous IRL as one would imagine. So much so, I’ve since added the model to my mental rolodex of people whose skincare advice I’d blindly follow if ever they shared their routines.

Hence my newfound interest in Etude SoonJung 2x Barrier Intensive Cream — a moisturizer Culpo uses, per a video she posted earlier this month. Culpo’s go-to barrier cream has also garnered acclaim from shoppers of all skin types, thanks to its versatile, non-irritating formula and skin-soothing, softening properties. 

ETUDE SoonJung 2x Barrier Intensive Cream

Amazon

Shop now: $15 (Originally $17); amazon.com

The Etude SoonJung 2x Barrier Intensive Cream is a daily moisturizer with a rich, creamy feel and supremely soothing ingredients. The cream, which is ideal for all skin types, including even the most sensitive, is free from fragrance and other potential irritants. Instead, two hero ingredients calm irritation and support skin barrier health over time. In turn, the cream softens skin, balances pH levels, and soothes inflammation for a softer feel and smoother overall look.

The formula softens skin via two primary ingredients — panthenol and madecassoside — both of which support the all-important skin barrier. Panthenol, which converts to vitamin B5 when applied to the skin, is both a humectant and an emollient; ergo, it attracts and maintains moisture, leaving skin notably supple as a result. Madecassoside, a key compound of the popular skin-soothing ingredient cica, has similar pro-moisture benefits. It’s also rich in skin-protecting antioxidants.The barrier cream is further bolstered by softening shea butter, in addition to other soothing additives, making it a calming treat for even the most inflamed, irritation-prone complexions.

Shoppers swear by the $15 moisturizer. One reviewer, who calls it their “holy grail” for “acne-prone, sensitive combination skin,” says their skin has never felt or looked so good after using this moisturizer. Another reviewer says they’ve been “getting more compliments…than ever” on their skin since incorporating the moisturizer into their routine. Other shoppers add that the cream feels entirely lightweight and non-greasy, despite its rich texture.

For $15, this skin-soothing barrier cream works across a spectrum of skin types. Shop the Etude SoonJung 2x Barrier Intensive Cream for your own tube of supermodel-soft skin cream.

