I Get So Many Compliments Every Time I Wear This Easy-to-Style Jumpsuit From a Gigi Hadid-Worn Brand

Call me crazy, but I’m the girl who stays up late planning her outfits and uses mood boards to put together the perfect fashion pairings. But sometimes, there just isn’t enough time for all of that, or rather, I simply don’t have the energy. That’s why it’s so important to me to find a do-it-all, easy outfit formula, and this Ética denim jumpsuit checks all the boxes.

Ética is a Los Angeles-based brand that prioritizes fair labor and “environmentally conscious manufacturing.” It specializes in making stand-out denim pieces, including this versatile yet unique one-piece — just look at the style’s asymmetrical front for proof. With a V-neckline, dropped shoulders, lapel-like upper, and patchwork pockets, it’s a look that will set you apart. Not to mention, the loose bottoms totally play into the wide-leg pants trend I’ve been seeing just about everywhere.

The asymmetrical jumpsuit doesn’t only look good, but it’s also so easy to style. The first time I wore it, I paired the piece with suede booties and a long-line coat, but you could dress it down with chunky dad-like sneakers or elevate it with stilettos. The trick is to not think too hard about styling it; just like jeans go with everything, so does this denim suit, making it one of the easiest fashion pieces in your wardrobe. And take it from me: You’ll be able to get ready in as little as 10 minutes flat, no matter the occasion.

Not only is this denim piece simple to style, but it’ll also bring in endless compliments whenever you wear it. I would know — every time I step out the door in my Ética jumpsuit, people either a) say they love it b) ask where I got it or c) tell me my outfit looks amazing.

Celebrities are also well aware of the Ética compliment-magnet;. Gigi Hadid stepped out in Ética last December, while Zoë Zaldaña wore it in January. So in case you needed more convincing of the label’s popularity, maybe these A-listers will do the trick.

Best of all, Ética offers more than one statement denim jumpsuit. Granted, my favorite is the Liv Asymmetrical style, but you may be more drawn to the brand’s Zeta option or Farrah zip-front look. Either way, each denim style is a one-and-done kind of deal. So take a look at some other Ética jumpsuit options below and get dressed faster than it took you to read this story.

