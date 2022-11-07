This Sustainable Denim Brand Is an Open Secret in Hollywood — and It’s Up to 61% Off at Nordstrom

Making a name in the fashion world is no easy feat. But making a name for yourself in the vast landscape that is the denim market — where there are quite literally hundreds of thousands of options — is even harder. But alas, celebrity-favorite, Los Angeles-based label Ética has done just that, all while maintaining its goal of offering flattering jeans that are both easy on the earth and your wallet — especially right now; so many Ética jeans are majorly marked down during Nordstrom's holiday sale.

Since launching in 2019, the sustainable denim label has been spotted on some of the most well-known celebs in the game, like Olivia Wilde, Lucy Hale, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Alessandra Ambrosio — and that already speaks volumes about the brand. But sightings aside, the thoughtful production process behind every pair is 100 percent worth calling out. Denim is one of the most wasteful of garments to produce, but Ética is committed to doing better: Compared to the industry standard, it uses 90 percent less water, 60 percent less energy, and 70 percent less chemical usage during its production.

Shop now: $67 (Originally $175); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $101 (Originally $168); nordstrom.com

The jeans are not only easier on the earth than most, but they’re also so easy on the eyes (the silhouettes are as trend-forward as they get with detailing that’s just *chef’s kiss*). Celebs like Wilde and Ambrosio have both been seen in the brand’s best-selling Devon High-Waist Wide-Leg Jean that’s stylish and comfortable. Big, baggy pants are officially back, and this pair certainly has the volume, but we’re also fans of the distressed detailing and stretch fabric that moves with you. And we all know: The same can’t be said about a lot of jeans out there.

Other standout styles currently marked down — and thus worthy new additions to your denim drawer — include these easy going straight-leg ankle jeans with a raw hem that pairs perfectly with sneakers or boots, and these denim shorts you’ll want to wear with tights (yes, the tights-and-shorts trend is back, and I’m here for it).

Whichever pair you buy, rest assured that you’ll feel good wearing them. Shop some of the styles that are on sale at Nordstrom right now, all while they're up to 62 percent off.

Shop now: $68–$188; nordstrom.com

Shop now: $84 (Originally $168); nordstrom.com

Shop now: $103 (Originally $172); nordstrom.com