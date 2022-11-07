This Sustainable Denim Brand Is an Open Secret in Hollywood — and It’s Up to 61% Off at Nordstrom

Sarah Jessica Parker and Olivia Wilde are fans of the label.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 7, 2022 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Celebs in Etica Jeans
Photo:

Getty Images

Making a name in the fashion world is no easy feat. But making a name for yourself in the vast landscape that is the denim market — where there are quite literally hundreds of thousands of options — is even harder. But alas, celebrity-favorite, Los Angeles-based label Ética has done just that, all while maintaining its goal of offering flattering jeans that are both easy on the earth and your wallet — especially right now; so many Ética jeans are majorly marked down during Nordstrom's holiday sale.

Since launching in 2019, the sustainable denim label has been spotted on some of the most well-known celebs in the game, like Olivia Wilde, Lucy Hale, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Alessandra Ambrosio — and that already speaks volumes about the brand. But sightings aside, the thoughtful production process behind every pair is 100 percent worth calling out. Denim is one of the most wasteful of garments to produce, but Ética is committed to doing better: Compared to the industry standard, it uses 90 percent less water, 60 percent less energy, and 70 percent less chemical usage during its production.

Etica Devon High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Shop now: $67 (Originally $175); nordstrom.com

ETICA Bryce Pinch Waist Boyfriend Jeans

Nordstrom

Shop now: $101 (Originally $168); nordstrom.com

The jeans are not only easier on the earth than most, but they’re also so easy on the eyes (the silhouettes are as trend-forward as they get with detailing that’s just *chef’s kiss*). Celebs like Wilde and Ambrosio have both been seen in the brand’s best-selling Devon High-Waist Wide-Leg Jean that’s stylish and comfortable. Big, baggy pants are officially back, and this pair certainly has the volume, but we’re also fans of the distressed detailing and stretch fabric that moves with you. And we all know: The same can’t be said about a lot of jeans out there. 

Other standout styles currently marked down — and thus worthy new additions to your denim drawer — include these easy going straight-leg ankle jeans with a raw hem that pairs perfectly with sneakers or boots, and these denim shorts you’ll want to wear with tights (yes, the tights-and-shorts trend is back, and I’m here for it). 

Whichever pair you buy, rest assured that you’ll feel good wearing them. Shop some of the styles that are on sale at Nordstrom right now, all while they're up to 62 percent off. 

ETICA Tyler High Waist Straight Leg Ankle Jeans

Shop now: $68–$188; nordstrom.com

ETICA Rhea Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

Shop now: $84 (Originally $168); nordstrom.com

ETICA Scarlet High Waist Slim Ankle Jeans

Shop now: $103 (Originally $172); nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion:

Related Articles
Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff, and Reese Witherspoon Are Making Me Want to Add This Throwback Style to My Fall Wardrobe
Reese Witherspoon, Selena Gomez, and Hilary Duff Are Wearing This Throwback Denim Style That Starts at $27
Amazon Jeggings
These “Flattering and Comfortable” Jeggings Are Amazon Best-Sellers — and They’re on Sale for $22
EARLY PD: Jennifer Garner Joe's Jeans
The Inconspicuous Jeans Jennifer Garner Wears Are Now Available for an Unheard-of Price at Amazon
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Wore a Ridiculous Pair of Pants With Fall 2022’s Big Boot Trend
Amazon Fall Fashion Sale
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Its Entire Fall Fashion Section — Including a Paige Sweater for 80% Off
Celeb Dr Martens on Sale
All the Celeb-Loved Dr. Martens That Are Still on Sale for Up to 61% Off in October Prime Day
Jennifer Aniston Jeans
Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Flattering Jeans Are Up to 70% Off for Amazon’s Second Prime Day
Amazon Deals You Can Still Buy
Amazon’s Early Access Sale Is Basically Extended Thanks to These 20 Day-After Deals Up to 71% Off
Amazonâs Prime Event Is Full of Black Friday-Worthy Gift Deals, Including This Oprah-Approved Coat for TK% Off
Amazon’s Prime Event Is Full of Black Friday-Worthy Gift Deals, Including This Oprah-Approved Coat for 45% Off
Amazon's Designer Outlet Just Discounted Celebrity-Favorite Brands Up to 81% During the Early Access Sale
Amazon's Designer Outlet Just Discounted Celebrity-Favorite Brands Up to 81% During the Early Access Sale
Eva Longoria Loci Sneakers
Everyone From Eva Longoria to Ben Affleck Wears These Sustainable Sneakers That Are Selling Like Hotcakes
Oprah-Loved NYDJ Prime Day
The Supremely Flattering Jeans Oprah Loves Are Already Marked Down Ahead of Amazon’s Next Big Sale
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore This Sarah Jessica Parker-Approved Shoe Trend With Fall's Biggest Pants
Amazon Designer Fall Fashion Sale
Amazon's Epic Designer Fall Fashion Sale Includes Sarah Jessica Parker-Approved Jeans for 80% Off
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Just Proved Her Favorite Jean Cut Is Actually Timeless — Not Dated
M.Gemi Clog Instyle Discount
The Comfy Italian Clog That Almost Never Goes on Sale Is 30% Off for 'InStyle' Readers Right Now