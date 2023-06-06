Shoppers Called This $6 Hair Oil a “Wonder in a Bottle” After Seeing Inches of New Growth

It’s perfect for thinning and damaged hair.

Published on June 6, 2023 @ 06:00PM

Ethereal Nature 99% Natural Hair Oil Blend
After a year of bleaching my chocolate-hued hair silver-blonde, the growth of my strands stunted. I’ve since relied on 16-inch tape-in extensions to fake a fuller, shinier mane; when I remove them to reapply, however, I’m forced to face my natural hair — thinner, shorter, and generally less healthy-looking than I’d like. While I’m eager to make my hair grow quickly and ditch the extensions, I’ve yet to turn to the tried-and-true over-the-counter options, like minoxidil-spiked mousses (though rare, side effects are possible). 

Recently, I found a hair-growth oil at Amazon that seems almost too good to be true: The Ethereal Nature 99% Natural Hair Oil promises longer, stronger, and shinier hair — sans minoxidil, mineral oil, alcohol, and harsh chemicals. It instead relies on a blend of 99 percent natural ingredients, including biotin and a bevy of plant oils to encourage hair growth by restoring strand health; it also softens, increases shine, and strengthens hair to reduce breakage and shedding over time.

Amazon Ethereal Nature 99% Natural Hair Oil Blend with Biotin

Amazon

Shop now: $6 (Originally $8); amazon.com

Biotin, a B vitamin known best for its positive effects on hair and nails, is among the oil’s key ingredients. So, too, is soybean oil: A fatty acid-rich emollient that increases health and shine. Castor seed oil is another key player in the formula. The ingredient is rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant that supports strand health and, in turn, strength over time.

What’s more, it’s merely $6, making it around a third of the cost of many minoxidil treatments I’ve seen. If not for over 3,000 five-star ratings and glowing shopper reviews to match, I’d hardly believe such a natural, effective, and affordable hair growth solution exists.

According to one reviewer, the Ethereal Nature oil is ”keeping [their hair] from breaking off,” which, in turn, supports longer stands and faster growth. Another shopper says it’s regrown hair in the temple area, even despite their “[in]consistent” application. Says another shopper, ”My hair has grown 2.5 inches,” adding that the oil also leaves “hair so silky and clean.” Finally, one shopper sums it up, dubbing it, “wonder in a bottle.” 

For $6, it’s certainly worth trying the Ethereal Nature 99% Natural Hair Oil if you’re struggling with thin, dull, strands or hair that needs help growing on its own.

