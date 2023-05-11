Shoppers Are Wearing This Versatile Summer Dress to Everything From Weddings to Baby Showers — and It’s $32

The start of summer brings on plenty of exciting things — sunshine, ice cream, and picnics in the park, to name a few. This season may also have a few formal events like weddings in store for you, begging the often difficult-to-answer question: What dress will you wear? Of course, Amazon shoppers have a recommendation: this tiered midi dress looks “flattering on everyone,” — and it’s on sale for just $32 right now.

Available in 40 colors and patterns like pastel blue and pink, florals, and a bright yellow, the off-the-shoulder dress is made from a lightweight pleated chiffon fabric and features four tiers across its entire length. It has elastic around the waist and the neckline to make sure it stays comfortably in place, and it comes in sizes XS through XL.

Depending on how you style the midi, it can work for a wide range of dress codes. For a black-tie affair, pair it with strappy stilettos, jeweled earrings, and an evening clutch. You can also wear it for a cocktail event with block heels, hoops, and a simple shoulder bag. And for more casual gatherings, like a bridal shower or weekend brunch, throw on the dress with flat sandals, a crossbody bag, and a denim jacket.

InStyle editor Chelsey Hamilton loves this dress so much, she’s worn it to three bridal showers over the past few years. “It's an easy summer staple that works for a number of occasions,” Hamilton said, adding that the “tiered fit is flattering, and the light fabric keeps [her] cool and comfortable.”

More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of the off-the-shoulder dress, too. One reviewer wore it to a beach wedding and swore it made them want to “dance more” because of how “beautiful” it looked in motion. Another shopper agreed the dress “was perfect” for a wedding, adding that the “color is gorgeous, it’s so comfortable, [and it’s] not see-through at all.”

But, it’s not just a wedding guest dress; a shopper wore it to their baby shower at eight months pregnant, and they said it was “so flattering” that they “didn’t even look pregnant in some pictures.” Not to mention, another reviewer said it’s versatile enough to “wear with sneakers.” What more can you ask for from a $32 dress?

If all these glowing reviews have convinced you that you need the Etcyy tiered midi dress in your wardrobe, check out more colors on sale at Amazon, below.

