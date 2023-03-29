I Instantly See Results With This 2-in-1 Moisturizer That’s Like a Daily Multivitamin for My Face

Do you ever experience days when your skin feels off-balance? It’s sometimes hard to pinpoint the exact problem, but for me, it feels like my skin could use an IV drip, superfood-infused smoothie, or shot of ginger juice. Though I often turn to these methods when by body feels health-deficient, I didn’t really have a solution for my complexion — until I tried Estée Lauder’s Nutritious Melting Soft Creme.

Anecdotally, moisturizer is the easiest skincare product to add to your regimen. Most do the basic job of hydrating your skin, and though that’s ultimately the point I have oily, acne-prone skin that’s easily congested and sometimes very dry because of my go-to face wash. I, therefore, have a long, conflicting list of needs, and the moisturizers that fulfill them are few and far in between.

Ulta

Shop now: $48; ulta.com

The Estée Lauder moisturizer is a new, clean, and relatively more affordable option my skin now craves whenever I feel an epidermal imbalance. The key behind the formula is a proprietary complex featuring sweet kelp, which reduces both oiliness and the size of pores, red algae to soothe redness and inflammation, and fermented coconut water for nourishment and hydration.

My skin absorbs the Nutritious Melting Moisturizer so quickly and seamlessly, I sometimes forget I put it on. My face feels moisturized, clean, and soft-to-the-touch, and oil doesn’t build up throughout the day. Using this for a couple of weeks feels like the subtle but noticeable benefits you feel from taking a daily multivitamin.

The last thing I’ve grown to love about this moisturizer is that it doubles as a hydrating mask. When I’ve gone a few days without doing my skincare routine (whether it be because of laziness, fatigue, or depression), I apply a thick layer of Estée Lauder’s Nutritious Melting Soft Creme and let it marinate to infuse my skin with benefits before wiping it off.

Head to Ulta to shop the Estée Lauder Nutritious Melting Soft Creme for $48. I can promise it’ll be a welcome and nourishing addition to your routine.

