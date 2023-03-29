I Instantly See Results With This 2-in-1 Moisturizer That’s Like a Daily Multivitamin for My Face

It doubles as a hydrating mask.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 @ 09:30PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

This moisturizer is like a daily vitamin for your face and its making my skin softer than ever
Photo:

Getty Images

Do you ever experience days when your skin feels off-balance? It’s sometimes hard to pinpoint the exact problem, but for me, it feels like my skin could use an IV drip, superfood-infused smoothie, or shot of ginger juice. Though I often turn to these methods when by body feels health-deficient, I didn’t really have a solution for my complexion — until I tried Estée Lauder’s Nutritious Melting Soft Creme.

Anecdotally, moisturizer is the easiest skincare product to add to your regimen. Most do the basic job of hydrating your skin, and though that’s ultimately the point I have oily, acne-prone skin that’s easily congested and sometimes very dry because of my go-to face wash. I, therefore, have a long, conflicting list of needs, and the moisturizers that fulfill them are few and far in between.

Nutritious Melting Soft Creme/Mask Moisturizer

Ulta

Shop now: $48; ulta.com

The Estée Lauder moisturizer is a new, clean, and relatively more affordable option my skin now craves whenever I feel an epidermal imbalance. The key behind the formula is a proprietary complex featuring sweet kelp, which reduces both oiliness and the size of pores, red algae to soothe redness and inflammation, and fermented coconut water for nourishment and hydration. 

My skin absorbs the Nutritious Melting Moisturizer so quickly and seamlessly, I sometimes forget I put it on. My face feels moisturized, clean, and soft-to-the-touch, and oil doesn’t build up throughout the day. Using this for a couple of weeks feels like the subtle but noticeable benefits you feel from taking a daily multivitamin. 

The last thing I’ve grown to love about this moisturizer is that it doubles as a hydrating mask. When I’ve gone a few days without doing my skincare routine (whether it be because of laziness, fatigue, or depression), I apply a thick layer of Estée Lauder’s Nutritious Melting Soft Creme and let it marinate to infuse my skin with benefits before wiping it off.

Head to Ulta to shop the Estée Lauder Nutritious Melting Soft Creme for $48. I can promise it’ll be a welcome and nourishing addition to your routine.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

I've Been Using This $9, Filter-Like Pressed Powder for Over 8 Years to Get an Even Skin Tone
I’ve Been Using This $9, Filter-Like Face Powder for 8 Years to Mattify and Even Out My Skin
Take It from a Fashion Editor: This Is the Only 2-Piece Outfit Formula You Need for Spring
I'm a Fashion Editor, and This Is the Bright and Simple 2-Piece Outfit Formula I'm Wearing All Spring
Amazon rain boots
I Count on These Comfy $32 Rain Boots to Walk My Dog in Wet Spring Weather — and They’re Nearly 50% at Amazon
Related Articles
60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Retinol Eye Cream Makes Them Look 20 Years Younger
70-Year-Old Shoppers Say They Look “Decades Younger” Thanks to Amazon’s Best-Selling $22 Eye Cream
Volumizing Hair Spray Review
I Have Fine Hair, but This $10 Volumizing Spray Makes It Look Like I Got a Blowout
I'm a Beauty Editor, and These Are the TK Dior Products I'm Buying While They're on Rare Sale at Nordstrom
I'm a Beauty Editor, and These Are the 4 Dior Products I'm Buying on Rare Sale at Nordstrom
IS Ulta 21 Days Microdermabrasion Tool Sale
Shoppers Traded in Facials for the “Astonishing Results” From This Microdermabrasion Tool — and It’s 50% Off
Shoppers Say This Newly-Launched Firming Moisturizer Makes Skin âSoft, Smooth, Plump, and Revitalizedâ
Shoppers In Their 50s Say This Firming and Plumping Moisturizer “Brought Life” Back to Their “Aging Skin”
Ulta Shopper's Are on Their "Fifth Purchase" Of This Setting Spray and It's 50% off Today Only
Shoppers Say This Primer Spray Makes Their Makeup Last “All Day” — and It's 50% Off for Just 24 Hours
Bondi Boost Hair Spray Treatment
Shoppers Say Their Once-Thinning Hair “Feels Thicker” and “Looks Fuller” Thanks to This Leave-In Growth Spray
Avene 20% off sale
Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow Use This Soothing French Skincare Brand — and It’s 20% Off Right Now
My Boyfriend and I Got Matching Sandals For Vacation And We Can't Get Enough of How Comfy They Are
My Boyfriend and I Got Matching Sandals From This Katie Holmes-Worn Shoe Brand, and We Can’t Take Them Off
JCrew Editor Spring Picks
I'm a J.Crew-Obsessed Shopper, and These Are 6 New Spring Arrivals in My Cart Right Now
Ulta Seche Vite Top Coat
Even Nurses Who Wash Their Hands "100 Times Per Shift" Rely on the $11 Nail Top Coat I’ve Used for 24 Years
Bubble umbrella/hair makeup protecting
I Swear by This Unexpected $17 Amazon Purchase for Good Hair Days in Windy, Rainy Weather
Drmtlgy
Shoppers in Their 50s and 70s Say This Tinted Anti-Aging Moisturizer Keeps Their Face “Looking Young”
Ulta Foot Care Roundup
Even Shoppers With “Excessively Dry Heels” Got Softer Feet Thanks to These Under-$20 Foot Care Finds
Night Shift Nurses Call This Brightening and Tightening Eye Balm a âLifesaver,â and Itâs Just $30
Night Shift Nurses Rely on This Brightening Eye Balm for “Magically” Removing Dark Circles
Amazon Shoppers Say This $12 Exfoliating Scrub "Cleared up Their Chicken Skin"
Amazon Shoppers Say This Editor-Approved Exfoliating Scrub Is a “Saving Grace” for Keratosis-Prone Skin