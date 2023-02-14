Beauty Hair Hair Products & Tools The Biotin-Infused Oil That Makes Amazon Shoppers’ Hair Grow “Longer and Thicker” Is on Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever That’s $16 for your best hair day. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 14, 2023 @ 06:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images If you’re a skincare fiend like me, you’ve probably spent hours researching and curating the perfect routine for your specific skin type. While it’s important to take care of your skin, your scalp and hair deserve that same level of attention. So, if you haven’t quite figured out your hair care routine just yet, Amazon shoppers recommend trying out the biotin- and caffeine-infused Essynaturals Hair Growth Oil, which happens to be on sale for its lowest price ever. The popular hair oil is made with biotin to strengthen and thicken your strands, caffeine to help prevent hair loss, castor oil to encourage new growth, and rosemary oil to soothe your scalp and also stimulate growth. Together, these ingredients create a nourishing formula that’s free of parabens, sulfates, gluten, and perfume — exactly what your scalp and hair need. Amazon Shop now: $16 (Originally $28); amazon.com There are two different ways to use the hair oil, according to the brand. The first option is to rub a few drops of the product into your scalp, leave it on for at least 30 minutes, and then rinse it out in the shower when you wash your hair. Alternatively, you can mix the oil into your shampoo, checking off two boxes in one easy step. In the product review section on Amazon, shoppers can’t stop raving about the results they saw after adding the oil into their routine. Within one week, a shopper’s hair started to “feel fuller,” and after a month, another reviewer reported that the “tiny baby hairs in [their] bald spots are filling in and growing out.” A third shopper said, “It really helped to grow longer and thicker hair,’ adding that the product “absorbs fast, so [it] won’t leave your hair greasy.” 10 Popular Hair Growth Products Made With Dermatologist-Approved Ingredients to Shop at Amazon Even if you don’t struggle with hair loss, the oil is a great way to improve the overall look and feel of your locks, per shoppers’ reviews. One reviewer said, “It eliminates dryness, frizzes, and leaves my hair soft, manageable, and with a nice, but subtle, sheen.” Plus, another shopper confirmed the product is “very lightweight” and “smooths flyaways.” Whether you’re hoping to thicken your hair, control your frizz, or both, it’s worth giving the Essynaturals Hair Growth Oil a try. Just be sure to buy it while it’s on sale for $16 at Amazon. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Cate Blanchett Reminded Us About This Genius Style Trick That Makes Wearing Jeans Way More Comfortable My Mom and I Tried the Face Oil Chrissy Teigen Once Called “Magic,” and It Changed Our Skin Overnight Hailey Bieber Uses This Plumping Lip Balm in Her “Lazy” Makeup Routine, and It’s on Rare Sale Now