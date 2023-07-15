Shoppers With Thin, “Bendy” Nails Say This $11 Strengthening Treatment Gives “Immediate” Results

Nail weakness is a common, albeit annoying phenomenon, whether from peeling away one too many gel manicures or age-related changes. Luckily, nail strengthening treatments exist. One such treatment from Essie restores nail strength in three days while imparting a pretty, healthy-looking pink tint as it works. Best of all, the Essie Hard to Resist Glow and Shine is only $11 at Amazon.

Amazon

Essie Glow and Shine is a brush-on treatment that quickly heals and strengthens damaged, weak, and bendy nails. In addition to infusing the nail itself with nutrients, the polish simultaneously creates a protective shield against further damage, a plus for vulnerable, weakened nails. The formula looks, smells, and applies like a traditional nail polish, though it dries much more quickly, and provides a sheer wash of color.

Amazon

Per the brand, the formula “bonds weakened nail surfaces to provide instant nail strength and improve fragile, brittle nails.” Simply brush on two thin coats to each nail, as you would with any nail polish, wait three days to see results, and remove.



Glowing reviews corroborate these claims. One shopper, who struggled to grow their nails out prior to using the product, said their nails are “finally growing” after using the strengthening polish. “My nails have never been better,” they added. Another shopper with “thin, bendy nails” called it “the first strengthening polish to give immediate results” they can feel, adding that their nails are the “longest they’ve ever grown” thanks to the polish. Finally, another reviewer who said their “nails typically peel off in layers,” noticed a “difference” in three days — just as the brand claims. “They appear stronger, not as thin, and less fragile [without] chipping and peeling,” they wrote.



For visibly stronger nails in as little as three days, shop Essie’s Hard to Resist Glow and Shine for $11 at Amazon.

