A Celebrity Manicurist Swears by This $10 Polish to Make Models’ Nails Look “Healthy” on Set

I can confirm it lasts as long as gel.

By Katie Muirhead
Published on April 12, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

I Swear By This $13 Nail Polish That Replaces Salon Manis, and The On Set Pros Do, Too
Photo:

Getty Images

My go-to hack for feeling put together is having neat, manicured nails. Since they’re in my eyeline all day, having my nails done tricks my brain into thinking I’ve got it all together. But, as someone who opted out of the expense and hassle of regular salon appointments long ago, it’s been a journey to find a DIY mani product that cuts the mustard.Upon looking for colors that don’t chip, nudes that aren’t streaky, formulas that dry fast, and a finish that stays shiny, I found the perfect nail polish. Enter: Essie Gel Couture. Recognizable by its twisted bottle, this two-step system promises gel-like results without the need for a UV lamp or base coat. The first step, the nail polish color, comes in over 100 shades to choose from, including my all-time favorite nude, ‘sheer fantasy’ and staple scarlet red, ‘rock the runway.’ For best results, follow it up with the brand’s corresponding chip- and fade-resistant top coat, available in shiny or matte finishes. Select shades can even be purchased with the top coat as a bundle.

Essie Gel Couture Long-Lasting Nail Polish, 8-Free Vegan, Sheer Pink, Sheer Fantasy, 0.46 fl oz

Amazon

Shop now: $11 (Originally $13); amazon.com

Before applying the polish, I like to prep my nails by shaping them with a glass nail file and wiping them down with nail polish remover to get rid of any natural oil on the nail surface. Essie suggests applying two coats of color before a layer of the clear top coat, but I like to do three — or even four — layers of the nude shades for thickness and opacity (I promise it won’t chip!). I finish by applying the Essie Gel Couture Platinum Grade Finish Top Coat, which seals in the polish with a strong, gel-like finish. 

I can vouch that the results are much more professional- looking than any other nail polish brands I’ve tried. There is no pride quite like announcing, “Thanks, I did it myself,” when a friend so graciously compliments my manicure.

And when it comes to loving the Gel Couture line, the pros agree. Aki Hirayama is a NYC-based celebrity manicurist I’ve worked with on-set as a model. She tells InStyle that she loves the Gel Couture polishes, particularly ‘sheer fantasy’ as a “favorite for natural nails on set.” She also says that even if a model’s nails aren’t in great condition, the Essie polishes “can cover them” and make them look “healthy.”

But it’s not just the pros that are grateful for a speedy mani that looks like gel, Gel Couture has more than 2,600 five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper said they are “super tough” on their nails and end up with “chipping after a day or two” when using other polishes. With Gel Couture, however, after over a week, their nails “still look shiny and don’t [have] a single chip.” Another reviewer said this polish lasted so long, they “cannot believe how long it stayed on without even chipping,” and were relieved that it ultimately came off with regular remover.

If you’re looking for an easy, salon-quality mani at home, give the Essie Gel Couture nail polish range a go. Shiny, professional-looking nails that make you feel like you’ve got it all under control? Yes, please!

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazonâs New Floral Fashion Storefront Includes 200+ Spring-Ready Styles Starting at $26
Amazon’s New Floral Fashion Storefront Includes 200+ Spring-Ready Styles Starting at $26
Amazon's Best-Selling Under-$30 Spring Blouse is Light, Airy, and "Incredibly Flattering" According to Shoppers
Amazon’s Best-Selling, Under-$30 Blouse Is "Incredibly Flattering" and Perfect for Spring, Shoppers Say
LOTD 4/12
Jennifer Garner’s Sexy Black Ankle Boots Are an Underrated Spring Trend
Related Articles
Metallic Pink Nail Ideas That Are Total Barbiecore Vibes
9 Pink Metallic Nail Ideas to Channel Your Inner Barbie
Amazon new spring fashion arrivals this month
These 10 Under-$40 New Spring Fashion Arrivals Are Trending on Amazon
This Body Cream Is My Holy Grail for 24 Hours of Hydrated and Soft Skin â and It's Only $6 on Amazon
This $6 Body Cream Is My Holy Grail for 24 Hours of Hydrated, Baby Soft Skin
Amazon's Top-Selling Pillow Sandals Are Lightweight, Comfortable, and Cool â and They're 50% Off
Nurses Say Amazon's Best-Selling Slide Sandals Feel Like "Walking on Clouds," and They're 50% Off
What Is A Fingernail Tattoo? Experts Explain
What Are Fingernail Tattoos? Here's Everything to Know About 2023's Hottest Ink Trend
Wedding Guests Get "So Many Compliments" on This Flattering Amazon Dress That's Just $12 Right Now
Wedding Guests Get "So Many Compliments" on This Flattering Amazon Dress That's Just $12 Right Now
Over 49,000 Amazon Shoppers Are Saying This Foot Peel Mask Will Give You "The Worlds Softest Feet" In Just Two Weeks
Shoppers Say This Foot Peel Heals Dry, Cracked Feet in Just 2 Weeks
Hanacure Howl
Eva Mendes and Cara Delevingne Use the DIY Facial Kit That Leaves Skin "Tighter and Brighter," Shoppers Say
Shoppers in Their 70s Say They Look Like They're In Their 50s After Using This $25 K-Beauty Vitamin C Serum
Middle-Aged Shoppers Say Their Skin Improved "Significantly" Thanks to This Now-$19 K-Beauty Serum
Best Base Coats For Nail Polish
The 12 Best Base Coats For Nail Polish in 2023
My Mom and I Both Got Significantly Longer Lashes After Trying the Growth Serum Brooke Shields Uses
My Mom and I Both Got Significantly Longer Lashes After Trying the Growth Serum Brooke Shields Uses
Ilia x Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr Used Her "Favorite" Lipstick Shade From This Hollywood-Loved Brand to Create a DIY "Creamy" Blush
This Vintage-Inspired Bikini Hits Three Major Swim Trends For 2023 and Shoppers Say It Makes Them Feel "Confident and Sexy"
This Retro High-Waisted Bikini Hits 3 Major Swim Trends for 2023
I Only Wear Red Nail Polish on Vacation and This $11 Cherry Red Shade Went Perfect with My Tan and Held Up For Over a Week
This $11 Cherry Red Nail Polish Has Been My Vacation Go-To for Years
The 99 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend for Up to 88% Off
The 99 Best Amazon Deals to Shop for Up to 82% Off This Weekend
Wow Color
I Tried the $28 Spray Jennifer Lopez’s Hairstylist Uses for Smooth, At-Home Blowouts