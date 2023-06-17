I Keep This $10 Rapid-Dry Polish in My Purse for Glossy, Smudge-Free Nails on the Go

The only thing worse than no pedicure is a smudged pedicure. As someone who lives in a constant scramble — and refuses to wear sandals sans polish — I’ve certainly experienced botched pedis after hastily slopping on varnish. Since discovering Essie Expressie — a polish that swipes on in seconds and dries almost as quickly — I haven’t had a mess on my hands (or toes) since — even with only a minute to spare.

Essie Expressie is a quick-dry lacquer that imparts glossy, high-pigment color for a fresh, smudge-proof manicure or pedicure in mere moments. The formula dries in approximately 60 seconds, per the brand (though I find it’s closer to 45) making it perfect for the rushed and the impatient among us (and a godsend when I’ve had a mere minute to spare).

Case in point: Once, as I was readying for an important event, I realized my toes were unpolished seconds before it was time to leave. I grabbed a bottle of Expressie, stuffed it in my purse, and whipped it out while I was waiting for my Uber (yes, on the street). The fast-dry formula allowed me to do a full paint job, sans smudging. I’ve since had similar impromptu mani-pedis — once in a bathroom stall. While hardly pleasant, I left the restroom feeling significantly more put-together — and unworried by the prospect of smudging my freshly painted nails as I sauntered back to my event.

Essie’s Expressie polish applies more smoothly and remains chip-free for longer than other fast-dry formulas I’ve tried. Plus, per the brand, there’s no need for a top or basecoat, and the vegan formula is devoid of many chemicals contained in other nail polishes

Whereas many fast-dry polish collections are limited in shade offerings, Essie’s is uncompromising in its color selection. My current favorites: “Send a Message,” a bright cherry red that’s perfect for summer, and “Bearer of Rad News,” a sunny shade reminiscent of an orange creamsicle. I’m also fond of the FX topcoats, which come in holographic finishes for trendy, red carpet-ready finishes, as evidenced by Margot Robbie, who wore the holographic hue at the Golden Globes.

The Expressie applicator also facilitates fast, neat nail-painting thanks to its curved brush head, which imparts rich, full-coverage color in a single swipe. Designed to make painting with your non-dominant hand easier, the brush is also curved to accommodate awkward angles.

One shopper, who is “fidgety” and “impatient” says this polish dries quickly and “gets [them] back to what [they] were doing prior,” while another reviewer notes, “even without a top coat the polish looks really good and shiny.”

For fast drying polish and a virtually foolproof manicure — in minutes — shop Essie Expressie at Amazon for $10.