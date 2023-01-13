I’m a Chronic Nail Biter, but the $11 Treatment Behind Margot Robbie’s Red-Carpet Mani Saved My Cuticles

I don’t have many bad habits, but there’s one that I just can’t kick no matter how hard I try. It’s something I’ve done since I was a teen, gets worse when I’m stressed, and makes me incredibly self-conscious about my hands. I’m a nail biter and cuticle picker; in moments of calm and peace, I stop, but eventually, I always revert back to my nail biting habits. Ugh.

That said, I’ve found something that’s been a total game-changer for my nails, and I was just reminded of it when I learned that it was also the last step in achieving Margot Robbie’s gorgeous Golden Globes mani: the Essie Apricot Cuticle Oil that has more than 11,000 five-star reviews on Amazon — and TBH, I get why.

If you had told me to add a cuticle oil to my lineup last year, I would have said, “What’s that going to do for me?” I was doubtful anything could help, as in, I thought my nails were a lost cause. But honestly, I’m silly for not thinking of it sooner because my nail biting, cuticle picking mind works as such: I won’t mess with my nails when they actually look nice, so an essential step in kicking the habit is keeping my nails in tip-top shape. The Essie oil seriously aided in that, which is why it’s become a staple in my routine.



The small, 0.46-ounce bottle isn’t complicated — its vegan formula is made from a mix of nourishing apricot kernel and jojoba oil — and it’s even less complicated to use, which obviously is a selling point as I don’t always have time for something that requires lots of time and thought. (Sorry, I’m busy!) Simply apply a few swipes of the oil to your nails twice a day, focusing on the cuticles, massage it in, and watch it rehydrate and revitalize like nothing else. I particularly love applying it in the evening, as that’s when the oil has eight-plus hours of uninterrupted time to work its magic.

It’s not just me who’s blown away by the Essie oil. Amazon shoppers have left so many rave reviews, with several noting that it’s made “their nails look young again” and their nails have ”never looked healthier.” One shopper’s review really struck a chord with me, though. In fact, they wrote exactly what I felt: This oil, which they dubbed “a miracle in a bottle,” brought their nails back from the dead. Amen to that.

Shop the cuticle oil for $11 at Amazon and Ulta. Your nails will thank you, pinky promise (with my pinky nail looking extra pretty courtesy of this Essie beauty staple).