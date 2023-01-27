Shoppers Say There’s “No Need for Falsies” With This $5 Volumizing Mascara

It outperforms my pricier formulas.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 27, 2023 @ 07:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Essence volume mascara
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

Truthfully, I’m not a mascara person. I am, however, very much a lover of lashes. Extensions are fantastic — albeit pricey and time-consuming. Spurred by one too many pennies paid and hours spent under a lash artist’s lamp, I’ve taken the DIY route, affixing faux lash clusters over my natural fringe. 

My technique is hit or miss; in instances of the latter, I acquiesce to good ol’ fashioned mascara. Recently, when I’ve been craving a bold, mink-like lash look, I’ve turned to Essence Lash Princess mascara, which delivers inky volume and lash separation in a single swipe. The real kicker: It’s only $5. 

essence Lash Princess Sculpted Volume Mascara

Amazon

Shop now: $5; amazon.com

I must give credit where it’s due: It was a friend of mine, a fellow beauty writer, who implored me to try the Lash Princess Sculpted Volume mascara, three years ago. I promised her I’d give it a whirl — but forgot to do so, and only just discovered its miraculousness about a month ago after a DIY lash extension snafu. As per TikTok, InStyle Editors, and thousands of shoppers, I’m late to the Lash Princess party.

Of the five mascaras in the Essence Lash Princess lineup, the Sculpted Volume formula imparts the plumpest finish, making it perfect for fans of bold, mink-style lash extensions. In fact, the $5 formula outperforms many of my (much) pricier mascaras, particularly from a volumizing standpoint.

True to its name, the formula can be “sculpted” into your desired lash shape. As someone who is partial to foxy, fanned-out looks, I pile the inky, pliable formula onto the outer corners of my eyes. Once dry, my lashes are set in place for the day, where they remain — astoundingly — flake-free.

The wand is equally wonderful. The soft fiber brush features a slight curve and tapered tip, making it perfect for getting cozy with the upper lash line. The taper proves handy for grabbing those impossibly tiny inner-corner lashes.

For these reasons, this mascara is a must — both for me and for thousands of shoppers. In one of the 1,500-plus five-star reviews, a satisfied shopper says that with the Sculpted Volume mascara, there’s “no need for falsies.” Another, who calls it “the best mascara ever” adds that it’s “wonderful,” and is the best they’ve tried over the years.

If inky, sexy, lash looks appeal to you, I implore you to try the Lash Princess Sculpted Volume mascara. Trust me — I wish I’d heeded my friend’s advice sooner.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Paula's Choice
This TikTok-Viral Exfoliant Clears Up Pores and Years of Cystic Acne, According to a 57-Year-Old Shopper
This Hydrating, $13 Exfoliant Is Dermatologist-Approved for âSkin Renewal Without Irritationâ
This Hydrating, $13 Exfoliant Is Dermatologist-Approved for “Skin Renewal Without Irritation”
Amazon Customer-Loved Gifts Under $50
Out of All the Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon, Shoppers Love These Under-$45 Items the Most
Related Articles
This Hydrating, $13 Exfoliant Is Dermatologist-Approved for âSkin Renewal Without Irritationâ
This Hydrating, $13 Exfoliant Is Dermatologist-Approved for “Skin Renewal Without Irritation”
Droplette Sale
The Skincare Device Shoppers “Highly Recommend” for Fighting Wrinkles Is $200 Off for One More Day
Laura Mercier
Shoppers Say This Pore-Blurring Setting Powder Is Like a "Filter for Your Face"
Amazon Customer-Loved Gifts Under $50
Out of All the Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon, Shoppers Love These Under-$45 Items the Most
Amazon Shoppers Haven't Worn Bras "in Years" Thanks to This Genius Clothing Hack
Amazon Shoppers Haven't Worn Bras "in Years" Thanks to This Genius Clothing Hack
Chanel fragrance lotion
This Ultra-Popular Chanel Fragrance Is My Go-To — and It Now Comes in a Dreamy, Moisturizing Body Cream
Amazon Has an Entire Section of Valentine's Day Fashion Finds Starting at $16
Amazon Has an Entire Section of Valentine's Day Fashion Finds Starting at $16
Caffeine Body Scrub
This On-Sale Caffeine-Rich Body Scrub Will Make Your Skin “Soft as a Baby,” According to Shoppers
Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer Review
InStyle’s Favorite Splurge-Worthy Concealer Seamlessly Covers My Dark Circles and Hormonal Acne
Sunday Riley Auto Correct
I Tried the Eye Cream Drew Barrymore Uses, and My Skin Has Never Been Smoother
Professional Makeup Artists Swear by This Shopper-Loved âSofteningâ and âPlumpingâ Gloss
Shoppers Say Their “Lips Look Luscious” After One Swipe of This Best-Selling Plumping Product
Merit Beauty Blush Launches
The Cream Blush Cameron Diaz Uses Just Dropped in 4 New Universally Flattering Shades
My Sister is a Busy Working Mom and These are the Beauty Products she Uses to Get Ready Quickly
A Busy Working Mom Shares the 3 Most Important Beauty Products in Her 15-Minute Routine
Amazon Beauty Sponge
This No-Frills Beauty Tool Helps Makeup Look "Flawless," Shoppers Say, and It's Less Than $2 Apiece
Philosophy Pore Extraction Mask Sale
This Pore-Shrinking Mask From an Oprah-Favorite Brand Has Been My Go-To for 5 Years — and It’s Half Off
This Best-Selling Amazon Sweater With Over 4,600 Perfect Ratings Is Now Over Half Off
Shoppers Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Sweater Is “So Soft on Skin” — and It’s More Than Half Off Right Now