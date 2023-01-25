Why epi.logic Founder Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton Believes in Starting Over

Starting over isn't easy, but sometimes it's what's best. Just ask Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton, Board-Certified Oculofacial Plastic Surgeon at Brooklyn Face & Eye and founder of epi.logic skincare.

The brand originally launched back in 2019 — right before the influx of celebrity skincare lines. As such, it seemed a bit intimidating to give it a second shot in a much more saturated market. But with revamped, science-backed formulations, gorgeous new packaging, and an impressive cult-following already under her belt, Dr. Jeanniton was well ahead of the curve.

Here, we spoke with Dr. Jeanniton about her original collection, why she believes in starting over, and what we can expect from epi.logic the second time around.

InStyle: You first launched epi.logic in 2019. What was the inspiration behind creating the line?

Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton: epi.logic grew out of a deepening understanding of the needs of my patients. Conversations with them made it apparent that they craved the results promised by clinical skincare but were disappointed by the existing landscape. They sought to achieve their aesthetic goals but couldn’t understand why uninspiring, formulaic skincare had to be the way to get there. epi.logic looks to bridge the gap between data-vetted, industry-leading clinical skincare with the beauty we seek in our self-care rituals. After all, science is beautiful. Also reflective of my medical practice, epi.logic centers the needs of skin of color, an anomaly in clinical skincare.



You recently relaunched the line. Why was that the right decision to make?

Even though I’m really proud of the original epi.logic, I learned so much about skincare ingredient technology after launching and couldn’t bear being complacent with that knowledge. Also, the initial success of epi.logic instilled confidence in me that I was addressing a real need and filling a void in beauty. I felt emboldened to fully and unapologetically lean into my vision of how epi.logic should take up space in the industry.

What are some of the main differences behind the new line and the original launch?

While I’m immensely proud of what epi.logic 1.0 achieved, I wanted to aim higher with 2.0 by taking advantage of encapsulation technologies across even more ingredients, utilizing novel retinoid blends, and embracing the advances in growth factors and messenger peptides to create our signature Cell ServiceTM blend. Multitaskers that maximally deliver on efficacy and fulfilling experiences are at the core of epi.logic’s raison d’être, and I realized I could do better on both those fronts.

I love the redesigned packaging — what was the creative thought process?

I wanted to flip the standards of clinical skincare. I absolutely love being a super-specialized clinician; the clinical space I get to occupy with my patients is super vibrant, energetic, and fun. I couldn’t understand why clinical skincare had to feel cold, medicinal, and sterile. The goal of the redesign was to infuse beauty, whimsy, and joy into clinical because there’s no reason for it to feel unwelcoming.

What are some of your favorite products from the line?

It’s so hard to choose! With the colder weather upon us, the combination of Master Plan Collagen Renew Growth Factor Serum and The Total Package Fortifying Peptide Cream sets my day off with the right degree of hydration. Plus, the subtle hint of frankincense in The Total Package makes me swoon. In the evenings, I love the experience of applying Double Feature Retinol + AHA Overnight Facial Serum (coming soon) to my skin before bedtime. It has a really luscious application, so it feels great to work it into my skin. I take my time with it because it’s a real treat.

There are a lot of aspiring beauty entrepreneurs out there, but with the market so saturated, it can be discouraging to actually try to enter the space. What would be your advice to them?

My advice is to be hyper-focused on the problem you’re trying to solve and who you’re trying to reach. There will always be room for a problem-solver. In today’s age, where our feeds stay saturated with updates, launches, and newness, it can be easy to get seduced away from your niche and tempted to align with trends for an easier inroad into the industry. Resist the urge and stay focused.

