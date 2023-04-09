Amazon’s Best-Selling One-Piece Is the “Most Flattering Swimsuit” Ever, Shoppers Say

They "feel amazing" in the $36 suit.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 9, 2023 @ 08:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

We’ve all been there — the first beach or pool day of the year arrives, you go to put on a swimsuit, and you realize that none of your options from last year work anymore. Instead of letting that happen again this season, start stocking up on new swimwear now, so you’re ready to go whenever the sun comes out. Of course, we wouldn’t send you off on a shopping spree without a product recommendation; Amazon shoppers are loving this cutout, one-piece swimsuit, and it’s on sale for $36. 

Earlier this week, InStyle named color-blocked swimsuits a major trend for summer 2023, and the Eomenie one-piece is the perfect way to try out the look. Available in 30 color combinations, this swimsuit has tons of stylish design elements, including a V-neckline, a crossover detail on the front, a cutout in the midsection, and adjustable criss-cross straps on the back with a bow closure. It also has full-coverage bottoms and sewn-in breast cups, so you don’t have to worry about them shifting when you wear the suit or losing them in the wash. Choose from sizes XS through 22 plus. 

Eomenie Women's One Piece Swimsuits Tummy Control Cutout High Waisted Bathing Suit

Amazon

Shop now: $36 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the swimsuit a five-star rating, earning it the title of Amazon’s number one best-selling one-piece. And after a quick read through the swimsuit’s reviews section, it’s pretty clear why so many shoppers love it. One called it the “most flattering swimsuit [they] have ever owned,” since it “gives you coverage … while also having some exposed skin to make you feel sexy.” Another reviewer, who has “never felt confident in swimsuits,” tried on this one-piece and “immediately felt amazing.”

Many other reviewers commented on the amount of support this swimsuit provides, compared to alternatives. One shopper with a size 34DD chest mentioned that the “criss-cross straps in the back can be adjusted, so [they] feel totally supported.” Another reviewer confirmed the suit “gives the illusion of a two-piece with the comfort and support of a one-piece.”


RELATED: We Named This $30 Swimsuit the "Most-Flattering One-Piece" of 2023 — and 3,700 Amazon Shoppers Love It, Too

Whether you style the one-piece with denim shorts and a simple tank or throw a crochet cover-up on top, you’ll look stylish and feel comfortable for a day in the sun. Check out more colors of the best-selling Eomenie one-piece swimsuit at Amazon, below. 

