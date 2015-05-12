Another Star-Studded Season of Empire Ahead: Alicia Keys, Lenny Kravitz, & More Will Have Roles

Just when we thought that it wasn't possible, it looks like Empire's second season is shaping up to be even more star-studded than the first. Fox announced on Monday that they have already signed on Chris Rock, Alicia Keys, and Lenny Kravitz to appear as guest stars in the second season of the hit TV show, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The first season of the hip-hop drama, which stars Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard, featured guest stars including Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Gladys Knight, although there are no details yet on what roles Rock, Keys, and Kravitz will play on the show. And more good news for Empire fans—when the show returns in the fall, you'll be in for 18 episodes instead of 12.

