7 Emmy-Losing Shows You Still Need to See

Awards aren’t everything. And, as many contestants on The Bachelorette have proven, underdogs are hot. Every year at the Emmy Awards, there are winners and losers — we’re here to celebrate the latter. Already love Succession? We support your right to Shiv your way through the workday. Already stan Ted Lesso? How very ... nice.

To all the other contenders who were denied top prizes at this year’s ceremony, we’re here to say, “Get in, losers. We’re going to stream you.” Do you like true crime? You could spend the rest of your life trying to catch up on it all, or just dip into this year’s best, from a white-collar criminal who prefers black turtlenecks to a suburban businesswoman who takes a great fall.

Some of these series have just concluded acclaimed, multi-season runs, in case you like to know every episode is available before you dive in. Others are runaway hits with new seasons on the way, so it’s prime time to play catch up. Here are the Emmy-losing series (and their trailers) you shouldn’t miss and where to stream them.