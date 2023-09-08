Emma Watson Graced the Red Carpet in a Shimmering Sheer, Fringed Gown

It's not often we have the honor of seeing Emma Watson hit the red carpet, but when she does, there's no denying she's got style to spare. During her latest appearance, which was to take in the Soho House Awards at DUMBO House in New York City, the actress and activist chose a shimmering Dior gown that included an earthy, crunchy-glam crochet-style bodice and a shimmering, sheer skirt that looked as light as air.

She completed the look with a pair of creamy Manolo Blahnik heels, a white clutch, and pearl drop earrings. She pulled her hair off her face and left two strands down. Of course, with the easy, breezy skirt flowing the way it did, Watson did a twirl or two for the cameras to show it off. Her brother, Alex, joined her for the event.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Soho House describes the annual ceremony as a way to "recognize and spotlight the incredible work of creative talents across our membership: from established icons to future stars, undiscovered changemakers, and all of those in between."

"The awards act as a platform for everyone to be celebrated and championed equally for their work, career trajectories, and contributions to their respective industries," the website reads.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

If you're thinking that it's been a while since you've seen Watson on the big screen, you'd be right. Watson stepped away from acting, telling the Financial Times that she felt "caged" by the roles she was being offered.



"The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn't have very much control over," she said. "To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, 'How does this align with your viewpoint?' It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn't get to be involved in the process."

