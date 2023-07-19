Emma Watson Wore the Easy, Breezy Top That I Rely on for Summer

Emma Watson has been serving nothing short of show-stopping looks this summer. Last month, she wore a bedazzled cut-out swimsuit, and a few weeks ago, she gave major cowgirl energy. Most recently she showed up to Wimbledon in the sweetest mini dress; her latest look held true to her stylish nature, exuding elegance, class, and ease.

The next day, Watson showed up to Wimbledon wearing a wide-brim hat, a green satchel bag, and glove-like ballet flats. Her pants appeared to be made of linen, held together with a rope belt. But my favorite part of the look was her simple white button-down shirt. It featured large buttons down the center and cut-off sleeves, as well as an oversized collar.

Like the actress, I’ve relied on easy button-down shirts to get me through the summer. Not only are they breezy, comfortable, and effortless to style, but they’re relatively inexpensive to add to your wardrobe. In fact, I believe everyone should own at least one uncomplicated button-down like Watson’s, so I found five under-$25 options you can shop on Amazon.

Maysix Apparel Sleeveless Stretchy Button-Down Top

Amazon

Maysix Apparel’s button-down top is special because it features the perfect amount of stretch. Unlike many stiff, tight options, this one ensures easy movement, providing you with top-tier comfort. Because of the easy feel, I recommend styling this top with a pair of Levi’s shorts and New Balance sneakers for an effortless look.

Ayiyo Polo Crop Top

Amazon

If you want to go for more of a Gen Z look rather than millennial office-chic, then this polo crop top is the way to go. It doesn’t button all the way down like the other options, but still includes all of the necessary Watson-inspired components: buttons, a collar, and a sleeveless white silhouette. This may be my favorite choice of them all; style it with baggy sweatpants and an acid-washed baseball cap for a carefree vibe.

Atnlewhi Button-Down Shirt

Amazon

This $22 find is just as great, though the fabric is flowy and loose-fitting. You won’t find structured piping here, but rather a drapey material that reaches your hips. The top has a flattering slim fit and curved hem; I’d prefer to leave it untucked, throwing it on with a pair of bootcut jeans and neutral-toned stilettos.

Milumia Casual Button-Up Blouse

Amazon

There’s nothing better than an on-sale fashion find. This Milumia blouse mimics Watson’s overall look, but with a few more buttons. This top’s collar can also be popped to steal the actress’ style, while a simple tuck of the shirt can take the outfit home.

Veatzaer Solid Lapel Sleeveless Tank

Amazon

If you love the tailored look but want something a bit more laid back, then this Veatzaer top is for you. With two breast pockets, it creates a safari-like aesthetic, while the fabric is breezy and lightweight. I can totally see Gigi Hadid rocking this top with dad shorts, making me want to recreate that outfit ASAP.

