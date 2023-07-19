Celebrity Emma Watson Emma Watson Wore the Easy, Breezy Top That I Rely on for Summer You can get the look starting at $18. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 19, 2023 @ 09:30PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Emma Watson has been serving nothing short of show-stopping looks this summer. Last month, she wore a bedazzled cut-out swimsuit, and a few weeks ago, she gave major cowgirl energy. Most recently she showed up to Wimbledon in the sweetest mini dress; her latest look held true to her stylish nature, exuding elegance, class, and ease. The next day, Watson showed up to Wimbledon wearing a wide-brim hat, a green satchel bag, and glove-like ballet flats. Her pants appeared to be made of linen, held together with a rope belt. But my favorite part of the look was her simple white button-down shirt. It featured large buttons down the center and cut-off sleeves, as well as an oversized collar. Like the actress, I’ve relied on easy button-down shirts to get me through the summer. Not only are they breezy, comfortable, and effortless to style, but they’re relatively inexpensive to add to your wardrobe. In fact, I believe everyone should own at least one uncomplicated button-down like Watson’s, so I found five under-$25 options you can shop on Amazon. Maysix Apparel Sleeveless Stretchy Button-Down Top, $25 Ayiyo Polo Crop Top, $18 Atnlewhi Button-Down Shirt, $23 Milumia Casual Button-Up Blouse, $24 (Originally $27) Veatzaer Solid Lapel Sleeveless Tank, $25 (Originally $27) Maysix Apparel Sleeveless Stretchy Button-Down Top Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 Maysix Apparel’s button-down top is special because it features the perfect amount of stretch. Unlike many stiff, tight options, this one ensures easy movement, providing you with top-tier comfort. Because of the easy feel, I recommend styling this top with a pair of Levi’s shorts and New Balance sneakers for an effortless look. Ayiyo Polo Crop Top Amazon Buy on Amazon $18 If you want to go for more of a Gen Z look rather than millennial office-chic, then this polo crop top is the way to go. It doesn’t button all the way down like the other options, but still includes all of the necessary Watson-inspired components: buttons, a collar, and a sleeveless white silhouette. This may be my favorite choice of them all; style it with baggy sweatpants and an acid-washed baseball cap for a carefree vibe. Atnlewhi Button-Down Shirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $23 This $22 find is just as great, though the fabric is flowy and loose-fitting. You won’t find structured piping here, but rather a drapey material that reaches your hips. The top has a flattering slim fit and curved hem; I’d prefer to leave it untucked, throwing it on with a pair of bootcut jeans and neutral-toned stilettos. Milumia Casual Button-Up Blouse Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $24 There’s nothing better than an on-sale fashion find. This Milumia blouse mimics Watson’s overall look, but with a few more buttons. This top’s collar can also be popped to steal the actress’ style, while a simple tuck of the shirt can take the outfit home. Veatzaer Solid Lapel Sleeveless Tank Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $25 If you love the tailored look but want something a bit more laid back, then this Veatzaer top is for you. With two breast pockets, it creates a safari-like aesthetic, while the fabric is breezy and lightweight. I can totally see Gigi Hadid rocking this top with dad shorts, making me want to recreate that outfit ASAP. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Ariana Grande’s Preppy Wimbledon Look Had the Internet in a Chokehold, and You Can Get Look Starting at $20 Beyoncé Put a Flashy Twist on the Bold Summer Accessory Trend Amal Clooney and Kate Middleton Also Wear Beauty Editors Agree: This Surprising Skincare Product Is the Most Impressive Celebrity Launch of the Year