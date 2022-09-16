Emma Watson Paired a Sheer Wedding Dress With the Tallest Platforms

Everything Emma Watson touches turns to fashion gold — but it's no coincidence or wizardry. The actress's style choices are always expertly crafted, and her latest look is no different. On Thursday, Watson attended the first-ever Caring for Women dinner presented by the Kering Foundation in an ethereal white sheer dress that could have doubled as a wedding gown.

The high-neck, essentially backless, Alexander McQueen gown was cut from intricate floral lace and contained various cutouts in her midsection and shoulder area. The flouncy skirt had a scalloped hemline that let her edgy black platform heels peek out from underneath. A matching spiked clutch aided in the juxtaposition against the delicate dress, and she finished off the look with a structured blazer and mixed-metal jewelry.

Watson wore her hair in a deeply-parted, slicked-back low bun, and she kept her glam relatively simple, opting for dewy skin and a slightly winged liner.

The star-studded event was held in New York City and drew in major A-listers like Salma Hayek, Karlie Kloss, Jodie Turner-Smith with Anderson Cooper serving as the evening's host. The foundation offers aid to women affected by gender-based violence, as well as raises funds for partner organizations.

According to Variety, Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault, as well as Gisele Bündchen, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Julie Mehretu, and Gloria Steinem all co-chaired the event that benefitted three organizations that include the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), Ms. Foundation For Women, and Global Fund For Women.