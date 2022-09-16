Emma Watson Paired a Sheer Wedding Dress With the Tallest Platforms

Spellbinding.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on September 16, 2022 @ 11:36AM
Emma Watson Sheer White Dress 2022 Kering Foundation Dinner
Photo:

Getty Images

Everything Emma Watson touches turns to fashion gold — but it's no coincidence or wizardry. The actress's style choices are always expertly crafted, and her latest look is no different. On Thursday, Watson attended the first-ever Caring for Women dinner presented by the Kering Foundation in an ethereal white sheer dress that could have doubled as a wedding gown.

The high-neck, essentially backless, Alexander McQueen gown was cut from intricate floral lace and contained various cutouts in her midsection and shoulder area. The flouncy skirt had a scalloped hemline that let her edgy black platform heels peek out from underneath. A matching spiked clutch aided in the juxtaposition against the delicate dress, and she finished off the look with a structured blazer and mixed-metal jewelry.

Watson wore her hair in a deeply-parted, slicked-back low bun, and she kept her glam relatively simple, opting for dewy skin and a slightly winged liner.

The star-studded event was held in New York City and drew in major A-listers like Salma Hayek, Karlie Kloss, Jodie Turner-Smith with Anderson Cooper serving as the evening's host. The foundation offers aid to women affected by gender-based violence, as well as raises funds for partner organizations.

According to Variety, Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault, as well as Gisele Bündchen, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Julie Mehretu, and Gloria Steinem all co-chaired the event that benefitted three organizations that include the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), Ms. Foundation For Women, and Global Fund For Women.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Emma Watson Prada Fragrance Campaign
Emma Watson's New Prada Campaign Features a Shaggy Pixie Cut
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired a Sheer Turtleneck Maxi Dress With Bright Green Boots and a Side Part
Jennifer Lopez Turtleneck Crop Top Platform Heels 2022
Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Cropped Turtleneck With the Tallest Platforms Ever
Dua Lipa at Jacquemus Wedding
Dua Lipa Wore a Sheer White Dress and Matching Underwear to a Wedding in France
Julia Fox Paired Her Lace-Up Dress With the Tallest Platform Boots
Julia Fox Wore a Lace-Up Dress With the Tallest Platform Boots
Emily Ratajkowski
67 Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear on a Plane
Chloe Sevigny Today Show
Chloë Sevigny Got Married in a Sheer, Ruffled Wedding Dress
Kristen Stewart Blue Dress Pants 2021 Venice Film Festival
Kristen Stewart Paired a Sheer Skirt With a Chanel Bodysuit
Emma Watson
Emma Watson Recalled the Very Moment She "Fell in Love" With Tom Felton
Megan Fox Straight Dark Hair Smiling Machine Gun Kelly Secret Show Venice, California
Megan Fox Debuted Bangs in a Sheer Two Piece and the Tallest Thigh-High Boots
Jennifer Lopez Blue Sweater Wide-Leg Jeans Paris 2022
Jennifer Lopez Traded In Her Honeymoon Dresses for a Pair of Wide-Leg Jeans
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Accessorized a Sheer Lace Dress With a Gigantic Bouquet of Yellow Tulips
Emma Watson Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance in an Upcycled Bridal Gown
Emma Watson Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance in an Upcycled Bridal Gown
Emma Watson
Emma Watson Wore a Midriff-Baring Matching Set to Meet Al Gore
Article New Digital Original Traffic & Acquisition Episodic checked
Tom Felton Cleared Up Those Rumors About Him and Emma Watson
Kendall jenner oscars after party carpet
Kendall Jenner Paired a Gigantic Blazer With the Tallest Boots While Getting Ready for the Oscars After-Party