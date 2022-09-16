Celebrity Emma Watson Emma Watson Paired a Sheer Wedding Dress With the Tallest Platforms Spellbinding. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Updated on September 16, 2022 @ 11:36AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Everything Emma Watson touches turns to fashion gold — but it's no coincidence or wizardry. The actress's style choices are always expertly crafted, and her latest look is no different. On Thursday, Watson attended the first-ever Caring for Women dinner presented by the Kering Foundation in an ethereal white sheer dress that could have doubled as a wedding gown. The high-neck, essentially backless, Alexander McQueen gown was cut from intricate floral lace and contained various cutouts in her midsection and shoulder area. The flouncy skirt had a scalloped hemline that let her edgy black platform heels peek out from underneath. A matching spiked clutch aided in the juxtaposition against the delicate dress, and she finished off the look with a structured blazer and mixed-metal jewelry. Watson wore her hair in a deeply-parted, slicked-back low bun, and she kept her glam relatively simple, opting for dewy skin and a slightly winged liner. Emma Watson's New Prada Campaign Features a Shaggy Pixie Cut The star-studded event was held in New York City and drew in major A-listers like Salma Hayek, Karlie Kloss, Jodie Turner-Smith with Anderson Cooper serving as the evening's host. The foundation offers aid to women affected by gender-based violence, as well as raises funds for partner organizations. According to Variety, Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault, as well as Gisele Bündchen, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Julie Mehretu, and Gloria Steinem all co-chaired the event that benefitted three organizations that include the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), Ms. Foundation For Women, and Global Fund For Women. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit