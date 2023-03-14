Emma Watson Wore a See-Through Lace Gown With the Longest Sleeves

Emma Watson continued her under-the-radar fashion domination over the weekend even though she managed to dodge the flashbulbs the entire time. She shared a look at her outfits on Instagram, showing herself in a floor-sweeping lace Fendi couture gown with equally long, equally dramatic sleeves that also reached the ground.

Watson finished her look with a sleek half-up hairstyle to contrast the intricate beading and airy lace of the soft greige gown and added a bold diamond choker necklace from Pasquale Bruni. She also carried a geometric clutch. Elle notes that it's her first time making the rounds at the Oscars in five years. While she skipped the main red carpet, she did make an appearance at Elton John's Oscars watch party. For another event, she changed into a sheer black dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline.

Getty Images

Believe it or not, Watson hasn't given a major interview in years. Back in 2019, she spoke to British Vogue about turning 30 — and now she's 32.

“I was like, ‘Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30?” she said at the time. “This is not a big deal … Cut to 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I feel so stressed and anxious. And I realize it’s because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around. If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out … there’s just this incredible amount of anxiety."

