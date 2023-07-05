Emma Watson's Latest Selfie Is Giving Major Horse Girl Energy

Before many of us were indulging in all things red, white, and blue over the weekend, Emma Watson shared a selfie looking very British in a very equestrian outfit. Cosmopolitan reports that Watson shared the snapshot on Friday, showing off a luxe-looking caramel-colored suede jacket and chunky knit turtleneck. She topped the look off (literally) with a hat and added a horse emoji for the perfect finishing touch. Everything was in shades of khaki, making a very convincing case for monochromatic dressing.

Though she's not one to share much on her social media accounts, Watson did share a sweet message to her team before her birthday this year in April. 2023 marked her 33rd birthday.

“Thank you to the witches in my coven who were so pivotal in helping me arrive at where and who I am now,” she wrote alongside a black-and-white portrait. “You are my Avengers and you inspire me and kick ass. It takes a village, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

Instagram/EmmaWatson

While the stable-ready outfit was easy to copy, Watson's "levitating" dress from Loewe was a bit more head-scratching. Last month, she shared a photo of herself in a sky-blue Loewe dress with sculptural details that made it look like the dress was floating around her.



"That dress said wingardium leviosa," a commenter noted on her post, which showed her with her brother, Alex. The two work together on Renais, a "family-made luxury gin made with upcycled grapes."

