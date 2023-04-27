Emma Watson Drank Wine At Lunch as a Kid

Emma Watson is getting candid about her relationship with alcohol in her teens — and long story short, she didn’t see the big whoop. When sitting down for an interview with Financial Times’s How To Spend It magazine for its April cover story (out this weekend), the actress opened up about how her history with alcohol impacted her decision to start a new premium gin brand, Renais, with her younger brother, Alex.

“I was quite surprised when other kids got really excited about the idea of getting their hands on alcohol,” Watson shared of her teen years. “​​My dad would give me wine and water for lunch since I was a kid. So I was pretty confused as a teenager and everyone thought alcohol was a forbidden fruit.”

While fans will have to wait until this weekend to hear more about Watson’s new business venture, HTSI also shared an excerpt where the actress touched on how taking a break from acting completely changed her life.

“I wasn’t very happy, if I’m being honest. I think I felt a bit caged,” she shared. “The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn’t have very much control over. To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, ‘How does this align with your viewpoint?’ It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process.”

She continued, “I was held accountable in a way that I began to find really frustrating, because I didn’t have a voice, I didn’t have a say. And I started to realise that I only wanted to stand in front of things where if someone was going to give me flak about it, I could say, in a way that didn’t make me hate myself, ‘Yes, I screwed up, it was my decision, I should have done better.’”

The small preview of Watson’s interview also accompanied a look at this month’s cover shoot, which showed the actress sitting outdoors in a white T-shirt layered under a gray sweater vest and paired with navy cargo jeans and matching Adidas sneakers. Alex also embodied a casual vibe in the photos, sporting a light blue button-up shirt and dark jeans while petting Emma’s dog, Sophia.