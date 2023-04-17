Emma Watson Posted a Rare Message to Commemorate Her Birthday

"This is 33. Holy moly."

Published on April 17, 2023 @ 02:01PM
Emma Watson
Photo:

Getty Images

Emma Watson's last Instagram post was back in December, but she's back on our feeds to celebrate her 33rd birthday. In her touching message, she not only reflected on the past three decades of her life, she also touched on why she stepped back from the spotlight in the wake of her success in the Harry Potter movie franchise. And, for all the astrology fans, she also mentioned her Saturn Return, a phenomenon that happens to everyone in their early 30s.

"This is 33. Holy moly," Watson wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of herself in a sheer dress over a fishnet bodysuit. Her lengthy message not only touched on her personal growth, but let fans know what she'd been up to lately, including surfing and horseback riding. "Before 29 I hadn't even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let's just say that now I am well acquainted. I stepped away from my life - I learned to surf (badly), I rode some horses (that went better), I did a lot of therapy (YESS therapy!)."

"My brother and I joined forces @renaisspirits," she continued. "I adopted Sofia in Mexico, who seems to be an angel not a dog. We filmed a Harry Potter reunion. I said goodbye to my Grandma and Grandpa. I retraced my steps. I started a women's environmental investment fund. I played Pickleball with @sugarrayleonard and I even played golf and then tried to make all of my girlfriends learn too."

Emma Watson

Getty Images

"I cut my thumb nail off on both hands trying to cook for myself and then was only able to do things one handed for months. I felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things. I learned more about love and being a woman. It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row. I burned some things down. I eat green things now! I got obsessed with making Squarespace websites. I directed my first commercial."

"These pictures were actually taken on my birthday last year, but I wasn't ready to come out of my Covid Cocoon," Watson explained. "Today I feel 🦋🦋🦋🦋. Thank you to the witches in my coven who were so pivotal in helping me arrive at where and who I am now."

"You are my Avengers and you inspire me and kick ass," she finished, thanking her fans for supporting her throughout her career. "It takes a village, don't let anyone tell you otherwise. And lastly - thank you to my brother @alex.s.watson for helping me find the most challenging things, with time, incredibly funny."

Though Watson starred as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, she won't be involved (as far as we know) in the new HBO series that was recently announced. Deadline noted that it's not out of the question that some of the original cast could make an appearance in the reboot.

"This new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years,” Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content, said about the project. He also assured fans that the show would be “a faithful adaptation.”

