Emma Watson Paired a Bedazzled Cut-Out One-Piece With a Stack of Glitzy Necklaces for a Day of Surfing

Hang 10 (out of 10).

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022.
Published on June 20, 2023 @ 09:22AM
Emma Watson attends The Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner
Photo:

getty images

While plenty of celebrities have long proven that a great beach day look doesn’t always have to be practical (see: Kendall Jenner’s itty-bitty bikini or Emily Ratajkowkski’s chaotic crochet one-piece), Emma Watson just took a different kind of unconventional approach by pairing sun with sparkles during her latest Prada Beauty campaign.

On Saturday, the actress debuted the new swimsuit photos in question when sharing a series of surfing snaps with her 72 million Instagram followers. In one of the posts, Watson took a break from hitting the waves to pose on the beach in a black long-sleeve one-piece swimsuit, which featured two crystal-embellished side-baring cutouts and a midriff-skimming zip-up neckline. As if that wasn’t head-turning enough on its own, the A-lister added a stack of chunky silver Prada necklaces to glitz up her look even further and finished with two colorful bracelets. 

Emma opted to juxtapose her flashy beach look with a natural glam, sporting a bronzy no-makeup makeup look and a clear manicure, and she finished the ensemble by tying her hair into a low messy bun. Additional photos from the campaign saw the star lounging on a surfboard in a sleeveless two-tone zip-up suit and playing with her dog in a slouchy white knit sweater and matching bikini bottoms.

Emma Watson attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party

getty images

Aside from taking the time to plug her Prada Beauty partnership over the weekend, Emma was also sure to share snaps from a recent shoot in promotion of the luxury new gin line she launched with her brother, Alex Watson.

“We took the gin, the dog and some really fly @Loewe clothes on holiday to do a first tasting of Renais with our nearest and dearest. We loved sharing it with all of you. 🥺” the actress wrote on Instagram. “Please get in touch if you would like to distribute us. We’d love to get Renais further around the world. 🌎 Happy holidays everyone. Love E + A (& Sofia 🐶)”

