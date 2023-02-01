Emma Stone Made a Rare Appearance With Husband Dave McCary During a Courtside Date Night

Emma Stone has recently kept her life on the DL, picking her public appearances carefully. So, it came as a surprise on Tuesday night when the actress attended a New York Knicks basketball game alongside her husband, Dave McCary. The pair stepped out to sit courtside at the game for date night, and it reminded us of how much we miss seeing the actress regularly.

Putting her own spin on courtside fashion, the actress opted for a simple, chic ensemble by sporting Mary Jane flats rather than trainers. She styled her Mary Janes with an oversized white jacket teamed with a black T-shirt and trousers. Stone completed her look with minimal beauty, and her bob naturally parted to the side with gold hoops peeking through. For his part, her husband kept it casual with a crewneck sweater, black jeans, and Reebok sneakers.

The couple's hands have been quite full since quietly welcoming their baby girl in March of 2022, which a source told People at the time was a long-awaited milestone for the pair. "Emma and Dave have a great marriage and both wanted a child," a source told People in March. "They are a very grounded and private couple and were ready for a family."

"She has been private but said that she was feeling great. She always has a huge smile when she is with Dave," the source added. "She is a professional who loves and breathes her work. But if anyone can be good at both, it is Emma. She is a gifted person in every way."

