Emma Stone Made a Rare Appearance With Husband Dave McCary During a Courtside Date Night

All while wearing Mary Jane flats.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on February 1, 2023 @ 09:35AM
Emma Stone Knicks Game with Husband

Emma Stone has recently kept her life on the DL, picking her public appearances carefully. So, it came as a surprise on Tuesday night when the actress attended a New York Knicks basketball game alongside her husband, Dave McCary. The pair stepped out to sit courtside at the game for date night, and it reminded us of how much we miss seeing the actress regularly.

Putting her own spin on courtside fashion, the actress opted for a simple, chic ensemble by sporting Mary Jane flats rather than trainers. She styled her Mary Janes with an oversized white jacket teamed with a black T-shirt and trousers. Stone completed her look with minimal beauty, and her bob naturally parted to the side with gold hoops peeking through. For his part, her husband kept it casual with a crewneck sweater, black jeans, and Reebok sneakers. 

The couple's hands have been quite full since quietly welcoming their baby girl in March of 2022, which a source told People at the time was a long-awaited milestone for the pair. "Emma and Dave have a great marriage and both wanted a child," a source told People in March. "They are a very grounded and private couple and were ready for a family."

"She has been private but said that she was feeling great. She always has a huge smile when she is with Dave," the source added. "She is a professional who loves and breathes her work. But if anyone can be good at both, it is Emma. She is a gifted person in every way."

Related Articles
Emma Stone
Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary Posed For Rare Photos Together
Emma Stone Was Spotted For the First Time Since Giving Birth
Emma Stone Was Spotted For the First Time Since Welcoming Her Baby
Emma Stone
Emma Stone Is "Excited" To Be a Mom
Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Cruella" - Arrivals
Emma Stone Hits the Red Carpet For the First Time Since Welcoming Her Child
Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Seeing The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart
Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Seeing The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart
Pete Davidson Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Seemingly Confirm Dating Rumors at a Knicks Game
Cameron Diaz Benji Madden
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Showed Off Their Casual-Cool Couple's Style on a Rare Date Night
Emily Ratajkowski New York City Nov 28
Emily Ratajkowski Paired the Most Controversial Knee-High Boots With the Brightest Outerwear
Smiling Cameron Diaz and Matt Dillon as a couple
Matt Dillon Said Cameron Diaz Was His "Muse"
Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Esposito
Bradley Cooper Doesn't Regret His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito
joe alwyn taylor swift black coats
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Made a Rare Public Appearance in Adorable Coordinating Outfits
Emily Ratajkowski Swarovski holiday event
The Front of Emily Ratajkowski’s Plunging Holiday Dress Was Completely See-Through
Mick Jagger in sunglasses with Jerry Hall, wearing an evening gown and fur coat
Mick Jagger Reportedly Said Jerry Hall Was “Impossible to Live with”
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore a Bright Red Version of Her Go-To Outfit Combination For a Visit to Wales
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst Debuted Her Shortest Hair in 17 Years With a Chin-Length Bob
Uma Thurman Gary Oldman at a formal event together, with her arm around him
Uma Thurman Called Her Marriage to Gary Oldman a "Mistake"