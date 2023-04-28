Emma Stone Looks Unrecognizable With Long Black Hair in the First Look From Her New Movie

Emma Stone is as well-known for her acting chops (Oscar win and all) as she is for her red hair, but her latest role sees her swapping her signature hair color for something a little darker. Today, Searchlight shared the first images from Stone's latest film, Poor Things, which IndieWire describes as a "twisted Frankenstein-inspired tale of second chances." The movie also stars Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo and the plot goes something like this: Stone plays "a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter," who is played by Dafoe. Naturally, Stone's character falls in love with Ruffalo's and they traipse around the world. Stone will also act as a producer on Poor Things, and Ramy Youssef and Jerrod Carmichael round out the cast.

But the Frankenstein love story isn't the only eyebrow-raising part of it. Stone's long, flowing black hair has her looking like she never has before, which is saying a lot since she starred in Disney's Cruella. Poor Things arrives in theaters on Sept. 8.

Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

On Twitter, fans compared the look to superstar singer Lorde and, well, they're not wrong.



“First look at Emma Stone as Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor in the Lorde biopic ‘Lorde,'" one wrote alongside the new photos. Another user joked that Lorde was making her feature film debut.

Earlier this week, Stone made headlines when she shared that she'd auditioned for the show Heroes. The process was so traumatic, she said, that she still thinks about it now that she's a bona fide movie star.

“I could hear that, in the other room, a girl had just gone in and they were saying, ‘You are our pick … On a scale of 1 to 10, you’re an 11,'" she recalled hearing (the role eventually went to Hayden Panettiere). After hearing those comments, Stone explained that she “went home and just had this meltdown."

But that's not even the worst experience, she noted.

“My worst memory was when I wasn’t allowed to have my lines before the actual audition took place. I was 16 at the time and I was having trouble getting them right, and this woman [a casting director] started screaming at me and telling me how unprofessional I was.”

She went on to explain that the memories have stayed with her and though she's come to accept that working in movies comes with ups and down, she says that there's no way to get rid of the nagging feeling she has about being in such a volatile industry.

"You’re always worried about landing the next role, or how your last film did," she said. "I think that acting is the kind of profession where you’re always a bit worried about the future. You can be starring in one great film after another and still feel anxious about being able to find the same good roles."

