Fashion Seasonal Trends Summer Fashion Emma Stone Made a Rare Outing in the Perfect-for-Summer Print Kate Middleton Also Wears Shop similar pieces starting at $14. Last Saturday, I headed to the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, where champagne was on tap and the fashion was top tier. Even more exciting, Emma Stone was sitting right in front of me — someone pinch me! Her hair was effortlessly tousled and her lips were painted cherry red. But Stone’s head-to-toe Louis Vuitton ensemble is what really stole the show. The La La Land actress wore an embellished, A-line skirt, crisp white slingbacks, gold-tone accessories, and wayfarer glasses. Though, it was her striped top that sealed the deal, as it was a nod to nautical attire, which is often characterized by horizontal stripes in hues such as blue, red, white, and various other shades. 10 Nautical-Inspired Pieces J.Crew Vintage Rib Puff-Sleeve Henley Top, $70; jcrew.com Merokeety Striped Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress, $36 with coupon (Originally $40); amazon.com Vince Camuto Stripe Ruffle Faux Wrap Maxi Skirt, $90; nordstrom.com Vivaia Square-Toe Block Heel Sandal, $69 (Originally $97); vivaia.com The Drop Sydney Short-Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt, $30; amazon.com Caslon Stripe Double-Gauze Cotton Pants, $59; nordstrom.com J.Crew La Paloma Padded Headband, $34; jcrew.com Rag & Bone Bardot Striped Cotton Top, $174; nordstrom.com Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit 3/4 Sleeve Boat-Neck T-Shirt, $14; amazon.com J.Crew Made-in-Spain Slingback Espadrille Sandals, $128; jcrew.com Not only does this sailor-approved trend look great on Stone, but she proved that it’s perfect for summer. With a pattern that reminds you of the ocean and a style that gives off an effortless energy, how can it not be? It’s simple to style, too, and both Hailey Bieber and Kate Middleton have shown us exactly this. Last week, Bieber set sail in a red off-the-shoulder top, pairing it with a micro-mini jean skirt. The Princess of Wales has also given us major fashion inspo. Even before she was a royal, she has styled the flattering print with casual jeans, chic wedges, and structured blazers. Flash forward to her aristocratic ranking, and Middleton still loves the look, taking it a step further and pairing the maritime tops with sailor shorts. I’m no celebrity, but you might as well add me to the lineup of fans; I own tons of seafaring pieces, ranging from collared tops to lined sandals. The surplus of separates makes this a simple trend for anyone who wants to jump on board (pun intended). Take this T-shirt dress, for example: It’s great for those who want something casual. To style the piece, wear it with a fanny pack and your favorite white sneakers. If you’re looking for something a bit more chic, then this ribbed puff-sleeve top should do the trick. Throw on a pair of white pants and a pair of open-toed heels for a complete outfit. Jcrew Shop now: $70; jcrew.com Amazon Shop now: $36 with coupon (Originally $40); amazon.com This classic look also works for bottoms, though you’ll find vertical stripes versus horizontal stripes. This elongates the legs while still holding onto the nautical style. For instance, take this care-free Vince Camuto ruffle wrap skirt. Not only does it throw neutral hues into the mix, but the peek-a-boo red hemline adds the perfect amount of flair. Meanwhile, these cotton drawstring pants mimic the same aesthetic but give you more freedom to dance and play, thanks to their cropped length. Nordstrom Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Shop now: $59; nordstrom.com Though, this look goes beyond clothing. Consider these on-sale Vivaia criss-cross sandals to see what I mean. They're undoubtedly one of the comfiest shoes I've owned, always earning me tons of compliments and zero aches or pains. If you're in the market for another accessory, add this preppy padded headband to your cart. As an added bonus, Middleton is all about headwear, and maybe Stone will be, too. Vivaia Shop now: $69 (Originally $97); vivaia.com Jcrew Shop now: $34; jcrew.com No matter which nautical pieces you choose to add to your fashion lineup, you're sure to find something you love — especially with Stone, Middleton, and Bieber here to lead the charge.