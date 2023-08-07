Emma Stone Chopped Four Inches Off Her Hair

Her latest movie role may have her rocking long, long black hair, but IRL, Emma Stone just got a major chop — four inches to be exact. Her longtime hair stylist, Mara Roszak, shared a new photo on Instagram showing the actress's latest transformation, which started a few weeks ago when she went bleach blonde. The four-inch chop came after Stone wanted a "fresh, healthy post-bleach cut," according to Roszak. The stylist offered up a clear description of the "cool girl bob" for fans hoping to bring the look to their stylists: Stone's new style hits "just below her shoulders to chin length" and "was cut on a very slight angle, with the front pieces being a touch longer than the rest to create super-subtle dimension."

Stone and Roszak had been talking about the change for a while, according to the stylist and the two decided to make the change today.

"Cool Girlie summer Bob chop chop ✂️& we’re so into it! Using @rozhair Milk serum for definition + heatless styling!" Roszak wrote on Instagram alongside the cut's debut. "@rozhair foundation duo for daily cleansing & hydrating. And @rozhair Santa Lucia for finishing shine plus smoothing ends! #emmastone"

Roszak also detailed how to style the new cut, described as a "sleek, effortless style" via email from her team. From start to finish, Roszak used products from her line, including RŌZ Foundation Shampoo and Conditioner followed up with two pumps of the RŌZ Milk Hair Serum on towel-dried hair from root to end. She blew drying Stone's new style into loose waves and finished the makeover with the RŌZ Santa Lucia Styling Oil for shine and one pump of the MILK Hair Serum to "de-puff."

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Roszak's team calls the combo a perfect mix for holding style, but adds that it "gives that post-bleach hair the hydration and nourishment it needs."

