Emma Roberts’ Sneaker-Like Flats Are From an Under-the-Radar Label Katie Holmes Also Wears

My personal goal is always to wear something cute and trendy that secretly feels like sneakers and/or sweatpants. When I’m walking around in a pair of trousers that look like designer bottoms (like these Spanx pants), but rival the comfiest sweats I own, I feel on top of the world. It’s my little secret that no one knows about! No one can tell that I’m actually fully living in comfort, because you wouldn’t normally expect something that looks so refined to feel so cozy. The same can be said about a certain pair of flats that Emma Roberts just wore.

Roberts took to Instagram to share the cutest vacation snap “from the edge” with her 20 million followers. Her caption referred to her location, of course, as the actress appeared to enjoy some much needed R&R in the Hamptons. Honestly, I’m not just jealous of her getaway destination, but also her amazing vacation fashion. It’s cute! It’s comfy! It’s stylish! And it’s also suitable for the unbearably hot summer days New York is experiencing right now. In other words, she really nailed it.

But, being the shoe obsessive that I am, I had to take note of her footwear of choice, which happened to be from an editor-approved, Katie Holmes-worn brand that you have to pencil into memory: Vivaia. If you’re unfamiliar, it’s a shoe label that’s mastered the art of crafting comfortable yet stylish footwear— all while being eco-friendly. Roberts’ exact pair is the Aria Walker Lightweight Pointed Ballet Flats in a fun checkered print that, upon first glance, look like regular ol’ ballet flats, but if you take a deep dive into the DNA (aka, the design), you’ll discover they’re anything but.

Most regular flats, which are traditionally low-to-ground, might lack the support and cushioning you need, but not Roberts’ pair. In fact, read what people who have tried the Aria Walker IRL are saying, and you’ll discover that many actually compare them to sneakers. Yes, sneakers, so you can best bet they’re extremely comfortable and supportive, while still offering the silhouette and look of stylish ballerinas.

The shoes are made with a lightweight sugarcane outsole that won’t weigh you down, while also offering cloud-like comfort you need to feel to believe. Love! There’s also a foam insole that offers extra arch support as well as heel rebound, all in all making this one extremely comfy shoe that easily rivals sneakers. Plus, unlike most flats, these Vivaia walkers are also extremely flexible, moving with you with each step.

Shoppers also are astounded at the fact they didn't get blisters after the first wear (so, there’s really no need to break them in), meaning the minute you get them, you can wear them with ease. Yeah, I’ll take a pair. The Roberts-worn style is available in a slew of different colors, though I really am keen on her checkered pair, and you can get them in sizes five to 11.

Trust me when I say this will be the best $97 you spend today. You (and your feet) are absolutely worth it. You’re welcome.

