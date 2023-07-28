Emma Roberts Ushered in Tomato Girl Summer With a Bright Red Cropped Polo and Matching Skirt

Red is shaping up to be the color of the summer, and we're very much here for it.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
July 28, 2023
Emma Roberts Ralph Lauren
Photo:

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Another day, another viral fashion trend instantly getting adopted by the masses — and no, we are not talking about Farmcore or Latte Makeup. TikTok's latest style craze, which already has over 30.3 million views (and counting) is Tomato Girl dressing. The latest celeb to bring their dreamy European summer vibes stateside? None other than Emma Roberts, who just stepped out in a red monochrome two-piece set that channeled the famed red fruit by looking bold, vibrant, and totally delectable.

On Thursday, the actress attended Ralph Lauren and NET-A-PORTER x MR PORTER's Intimate Summer Dinner in East Hampton while sporting a look that felt romantic and picturesque at the same time. For the event, Emma slipped into a bright red knit polo cropped tee paired with a matching high-waisted maxiskirt that skimmed just above the ground. She kept her accessories to a minimum, adding a pair of dainty diamond hoop earrings and a black Ralph Lauren leather handbag.

Emma Roberts Ralph Lauren Red Monochrome

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Beauty-wise, Roberts styled her tousled blonde waves in a middle part tucked behind her ears and paired her dewy summer skin with pink lips.

Emma Roberts Tod's Hamptons Celebration

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

A day earlier, the actress switched things up when arriving at the Tod's Hamptons Summer Celebration and dinner party in what some would call the "Potato Girl" aesthetic. The look featured a lightweight cream A-line dress paired with an oversized, coordinating blazer that was luxe, tailored, and rich. She added a stealth-wealth twist to her summer 'fit with a pair of cream peep-toe heels, a stack of bracelets on one wrist, and diamond drop earrings. Accentuating her summer glow, she pinned her tousled waves into a side part with a smattering of bobby pins.

