Emma Roberts Matched Her Lipstick to Her Sheer Red Gown

Monochrome and sheer are two of fashion's biggest trends right now. But what happens when you combine the two together? Pure sartorial magic.



Just look at Emma Roberts, who attended the premiere of her new movie Maybe Do I on Tuesday night while wearing an elegant see-through gown that not only matched her shoes, but also her lipstick *and* her handbag. On her way to the red carpet, Emma was spotted wearing the sheer crimson gown that featured a twisted, one-shoulder neckline, elbow-length sleeves, and a row of color-coordinated buttons down to her ankles.



Roberts accessorized with a pair of heeled sandals in the same shade, as well as a coordinating suede evening bag with a gold strap. In addition to her bright red lipstick, Emma's glam included dewy skin and her bronde hair worn down in soft waves with a middle part.



During the event, Emma spoke to People about the challenges of being a working mom. "It's really hard," she said about balancing parenting and a career. "I now see why moms are always so tired!"



Roberts, who shares 2-year-old son Rhodes with her ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, continued, "I just see it from such a different perspective now. I see how being a mom is a full time job, so I see how for women who have full-time jobs and [are] full-time moms, it's so hard and I have so much respect for them."

